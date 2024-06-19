Baltimore Orioles Skipper Unsure When Injured Starter Will Rejoin Team
The Baltimore Orioles have been dealt quite a few injury blows to their pitching staff in 2024.
John Means hit the 60-day IL, Tyler Wells just underwent UCL repair surgery, and Dean Kremer and Kyle Bradish are on the short-term shelf. The Orioles also recently lost Danny Coulombe, one of their most reliable bullpen arms.
On Tuesday, manager Brandon Hyde provided updates on how Kremer's rehab is going and also touched on Coulombe.
Kremer began his rehab assignment on Sunday, pitching for Triple-A Norfolk. The 28-year-old pitched 3.2 innings, allowing four hits, five runs (two earned) and struck out three. The numbers that come from a rehab assignment aren't the be all end all because it's their first game action since being injured, so a start like this isn't the end of the world, but it's still a good sign he wrung up three batters.
"We're actually still talking about that right now," Hyde said. "Whether he makes another start or joins us, we're discussing."
Hyde went on to say that Kremer "threw the ball well" and the righty felt good before and after the outing. They are going to determine whether or not he will make another rehab start before being activated.
Prior to hitting the IL with a right triceps strain, Kremer made nine starts with Baltimore.
In 50 innings, he struck out 8.3 per nine with a 4.32 ERA, continuing the role he had been filling over the past few seasons.
While the numbers won't blow someone away, Kremer has been the definition of a reliable innings-eater who provides solid starts day in and day out.
He broke out in 2022, starting 21 games and throwing 125.1 innings with a 3.23 ERA and 6.3 K/9 with a complete game shutout. He also had a career high 121 ERA+. In 2023, he continued to be a solid, league-average pitcher when throwing 172.2 innings with a 4.12 ERA across 32 starts.
Again, not a superstar, but he is a reliable starter that the Orioles can throw out every fifth day and expect to produce.
That is something the team could use right now with all of the injuries they are dealing with. Even though Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez have been fantastic, Kremer provides the depth they'll need to compete for the division.
In addition to Kremer, Hyde said the team is close to releasing information on Danny Coulombe's injury.
The lefty went down with left elbow inflammation on June 11. He has been one of Baltimore's best relievers since arriving last year, putting up a 2.68 ERA in 90 games with the team. The bullpen has been nails so far, but without him they are right handed heavy.
The Orioles are going to be in the thick of the AL East race all season, and have been despite all of the pitching injuries.
With players on their way back, they could make things even tighter in the division.