Baltimore Orioles’ star scratched from Tuesday’s lineup
The injury bug may have taken another bite out of the Baltimore Orioles.
An hour after appearing in the Orioles’ initial lineup, catcher Adley Rutschman was scratched pregame with right abdominal discomfort. In his place, the club opted to start veteran Alex Jackson behind the plate instead of top prospect Samuel Basallo, who will begin Tuesday night’s contest on the bench after going 3-for-9 with a double and four RBIs in his first two MLB games.
According to MASN’s Roch Kubatko, Rutschman noticed soreness in his side on Monday and, despite not playing in that night’s game, did not feel much better ahead of Tuesday’s finale against the Boston Red Sox. He mentioned that they are 'playing it safe' and plan to have it checked out on Wednesday.
Rutschman, 27, previously spent more than a month on the injured list with an oblique strain on the opposite side. Since being activated July 28, the switch-hitting backstop has gone 15-for-66 (.227) with one home run, seven doubles and nine RBIs in 17 games. He is 3-for-29 in his last seven contests.
This season, Rutschman is batting .227/.310/.373 (.684 OPS) with nine home runs and 29 RBIs across 85 games. His 93 wRC+ in 2025 is below average and on pace to be a career low, though he still ranks among the league’s best in whiff rate (14.5%), chase rate (21.8%) and squared-up percentage (35.3).
Defensively, Rutschman ranks in the 81st percentile for framing and 74th percentile for blocking in 2025, according to Statcast. The former No. 1 overall pick was named an All-Star in each of the previous two seasons and is among the young stars interim manager Tony Mansolino has called upon to take on leadership responsibilities after several veterans were traded away at the deadline.
A combination of trades and poor injury luck has forced the Orioles to use 62 players on their major league roster this season. That ties a franchise record set in 2021, and there is still a month and a half left on the schedule.
If Rutschman’s abdominal issues lead to another stint on the injured list, Basallo and Jackson would be in line to split duties behind the plate. The 21-year-old Basallo made just 33 starts at catcher this season for Triple-A Norfolk before his promotion, spending the rest of his time at first base or designated hitter.
Basallo must stay under 130 at-bats to maintain his rookie eligibility in 2026 and qualify the Orioles for a potential prospect promotion incentive pick.