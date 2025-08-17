Baltimore Orioles calling up top prospect slugger
For the second consecutive day, the Baltimore Orioles have promoted one of their top prospects to the big leagues.
Prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Houston Astros, the Orioles announced they had selected the contract of catcher Samuel Basallo from Triple-A Norfolk. He will wear No. 29, and bat sixth as the designated hitter in his MLB debut.
Basallo, who just turned 21 this past week, is ranked No. 1 in Baltimore’s farm system and is No. 8 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list. Through 321 plate appearances this season, the 6-foot-4 lefty slugger has posted a .270/.377/.589 (.966 OPS) slash line with 17 doubles, 23 home runs, and 67 RBIs over 76 games.
Defensively, Basallo brings a cannon of a throwing arm that can help neutralize baserunners, and he moves surprisingly well for his size behind the plate. His blocking and receiving are still considered a work in progress, though, so he has spent more than half of his games in 2025 at first base or designated hitter.
Basallo is now the third catcher on Baltimore’s roster, joining Adley Rutschman and Alex Jackson. His left-handed power bat could fill a role similar to that of former Orioles first baseman and designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn, who was traded to San Diego at the deadline.
On Saturday, Baltimore called up outfield prospect Dylan Beavers, ranked No. 3 in the system. Beavers went 1-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts in his debut. Before the 12-inning loss, he spoke highly of Basallo’s offensive potential.
“It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anyone hit like that. Ever,” Beavers said. “Hopefully, [we'll] see him soon. He’s really good. He belongs here.”
That wish was granted in less than 12 hours. Waiting until after Aug. 15 maintains both Beavers’ and Basallo’s rookie eligibility for 2026, as long as they do not reach 130 at-bats.
The Orioles could earn a prospect promotion incentive (PPI) draft pick if Basallo wins the AL Rookie of the Year award. Beavers must appear on at least one more major Top 100 list by Opening Day next year to qualify for the same incentive.
Additional Roster Moves
In addition to calling up Basallo, the Orioles reinstated outfielder Colton Cowser (concussion) from the 7-day injured list. To make room for both players, they optioned outfielder Daniel Johnson and versatile first baseman Ryan Noda to Triple-A Norfolk.
Cowser, 25, slashed .213/.279/.401 (.680 OPS) with nine home runs and six stolen bases over 56 games before his injury. He should immediately settle back into an everyday role in the outfield alongside Beavers.
Baltimore also officially transferred starting pitcher Zach Eflin to the 60-day injured list, meaning he no longer counts against the 40-man roster. Interim manager Tony Mansolino announced last week that the right-hander was scheduled to undergo season-ending lower back surgery (lumbar microdiscectomy).
Eflin, 31, went 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 6.3 K/9 rate across 14 starts this season. He is set to become a free agent this winter.