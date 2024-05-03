Baltimore Orioles Star Already Building MVP Buzz
It's still early in the year, but if the season ended today, there's a pretty good chance the American League MVP would come from the Baltimore Orioles.
While it would be tough to choose between Colton Cowser and Gunnar Henderson, Henderson looks like the slightly better candidate.
Granted, neither player helped their cases during the Orioles' 7-2 win over the New York Yankees on Thursday. Henderson went 0-for-4 with two punchouts, while Cowser went 0-for-3 with three whiffs.
Still, Henderson is batting .272 with a .920 OPS, 10 home runs, 24 RBIs and six steals in 31 games. His 10 long balls lead the majors, and he just became the youngest player in MLB history to reach 10 homers before May 1.
Meanwhile, Cowser's rate stats are slightly better (.277 average, .929 OPS), but not enough to offset the difference in counting stats. Cowser has six homers, 18 RBIs and three steals.
The gap is even more significant on defense. Henderson plays shortstop -- a premium position -- and handles it well, especially considering that he spent more time at third base prior to this season.
Cowser, on the other hand, is an outfielder, which is less valuable. Left field is far easier to play than shortstop, so Henderson has contributed more with his glove.
Recent skid aside, Henderson is living up to his preseason goal of winning an MVP award this season. He seemed to have an MVP ceiling after winning AL Rookie of the Year unanimously last season, and now he's making good on that potential.
There's still a long way to go, of course, but being the best everyday player on one of the best players in baseball makes Henderson a serious contender. He finished eighth in the voting last year, too, so voters already recognize his value and what he brings to Baltimore.
The last Orioles player to win AL MVP was also a shortstop -- Cal Ripken Jr. -- in 1991. Ripken also won his first MVP the season after winning AL Rookie of the Year, so Henderson appears to be following in his footsteps.
Meanwhile, Cowser may just have to settle for AL Rookie of the Year.