Orioles’ Andrew Kittredge Provides an Update on His Injury
In this story:
It's getting increasingly likely that the Baltimore Orioles will be without one of their top relief pitchers when Opening Day arrives.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, right-hander reliever Andrew Kittredge said that his throwing shoulder is "just a little cranky," while also adding that he doesn't think it's a serious issue and hopes to appear in more Grapefruit League games before the end of spring training.
This update from Kittredge comes just a day after Orioles manager Craig Alberanaz announced that the righty suffered a setback after experiencing right shoulder inflammation, labeling his chances to be ready by Opening Day as "low."
Kittredge, who turns 36 years old later this month, is one of two veteran relievers Baltimore brought in during the offseason to help fortify the bullpen. After re-acquiring Kittredge from the Chicago Cubs, the Orioles signed Ryan Helsley to a two-year, $28 million contract to be their closer, with primary closer Félix Bautista expected to be out most, if not all, of this season.
Before being dealt to the Cubs at the MLB trade deadline on July 31, Kittredge signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the O's in January 2025. In 31 games with the Orioles, he posted a 2-2 record with a 3.45 ERA, 32 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.09 across 31.1 innings pitched.
The rigthy hurler would then appear in 23 games for the Cubs after being traded, logging a 2-1 record with a 3.32 ERA, 32 punchouts, five saves and an impressive 0.83 WHIP in 21.2 innings of work. Kittredge finished the 2025 campaign with a career-best 10.9 K/9 rate.
Kittredge has appeared in just one Grapefruit League game thus far, on February 25. The righty struggled in that outing, allowing three runs (two earned) while recording just one out on 23 pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Orioles are clearly trying to take it easy with the veteran reliever, as he has a ton of upside and consistency out of the bullpen. Baltimore also has a slew of other options to use out of the bullpen this upcoming season if Kittredge is unavailable.
Potential names the Orioles could have in the bullpen are Yennier Canó, Keegan Akin, Rico Garcia, Dietrich Enns and Tyler Wells; Albernaz announced this week that Wells would be used more out of the bullpen this season rather than in the rotation.
Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan