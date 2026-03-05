Orioles’ Andrew Kittredge Provides an Update on His Injury

It's getting increasingly likely that the Baltimore Orioles will be without one of their top relief pitchers when Opening Day arrives.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, right-hander reliever Andrew Kittredge said that his throwing shoulder is "just a little cranky," while also adding that he doesn't think it's a serious issue and hopes to appear in more Grapefruit League games before the end of spring training.

Orioles’ Andrew Kittredge says his shoulder is “just a little cranky” and he doesn’t expect it to be a serious issue.



He still expects to get back into Grapefruit League games before the end of camp. — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) March 5, 2026

This update from Kittredge comes just a day after Orioles manager Craig Alberanaz announced that the righty suffered a setback after experiencing right shoulder inflammation, labeling his chances to be ready by Opening Day as "low."

Kittredge, who turns 36 years old later this month, is one of two veteran relievers Baltimore brought in during the offseason to help fortify the bullpen. After re-acquiring Kittredge from the Chicago Cubs, the Orioles signed Ryan Helsley to a two-year, $28 million contract to be their closer, with primary closer Félix Bautista expected to be out most, if not all, of this season.

Andrew Kittredge doesn’t think shoulder inflammation is anything serious. Just slowing the ramp up. Probably not ready Opening Day but hoping to pitch before camp ends #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) March 5, 2026

Before being dealt to the Cubs at the MLB trade deadline on July 31, Kittredge signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the O's in January 2025. In 31 games with the Orioles, he posted a 2-2 record with a 3.45 ERA, 32 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.09 across 31.1 innings pitched.

The rigthy hurler would then appear in 23 games for the Cubs after being traded, logging a 2-1 record with a 3.32 ERA, 32 punchouts, five saves and an impressive 0.83 WHIP in 21.2 innings of work. Kittredge finished the 2025 campaign with a career-best 10.9 K/9 rate.

Kittredge has appeared in just one Grapefruit League game thus far, on February 25. The righty struggled in that outing, allowing three runs (two earned) while recording just one out on 23 pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Orioles are clearly trying to take it easy with the veteran reliever, as he has a ton of upside and consistency out of the bullpen. Baltimore also has a slew of other options to use out of the bullpen this upcoming season if Kittredge is unavailable.

Potential names the Orioles could have in the bullpen are Yennier Canó, Keegan Akin, Rico Garcia, Dietrich Enns and Tyler Wells; Albernaz announced this week that Wells would be used more out of the bullpen this season rather than in the rotation.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.