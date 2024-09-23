Baltimore Orioles Star Hitter Could ‘Flip Script’ in 2024 MLB Postseason
For the majority of the 2024 MLB season, the Baltimore Orioles have been one of the best teams. But, they are limping toward the finish line.
The Orioles have stumbled as of late, falling out of the American League East race as a result. Entering the final week of games, they are now 6.0 behind the New York Yankees, who are on track for the No. 1 seed in the AL.
Baltimore should still be in the postseason, as they hold a four-game lead over the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals, who are tied for the final two wild card spots, and a five-game lead over the Minnesota Twins.
With six games remaining, time is limited for the Orioles to figure things out and turn into the threat they looked to be earlier in the season. There are more question marks surrounding their roster right now than a team who had World Series aspirations just a few weeks ago normally would have.
But, this isn’t a team that should be taken lightly. They have such a buffer between the other wild card contenders because of how well they played in the spring and summer.
What will it take to recapture some of that success? Catcher Adley Rutschman finding his way and heating up at the plate would certainly go a long way.
Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com highlighted the All-Star as a player who is underperforming but could flip the script in the playoffs.
“Rutschman was the American League’s starting catcher in this year’s All-Star Game, but his production at the plate has been far below All-Star caliber for nearly three months. Though the catcher insisted earlier this month that injuries aren’t to blame for his struggles, he hasn’t looked the same since being hit in the right hand by a foul ball behind the plate on June 27. Rutschman has slashed .181/.279/.273 with four home runs in 65 games since that date, down from .300/.351/.479 with 15 homers through 77 games this season. Rutschman, though, has a chance to erase all of the frustration if he can deliver for the O’s in October,” wrote Harrigan.
That drop in production has coincided with several other Orioles hitters going cold at the same time. Rutschman is integral to their success not only as an excellent catcher calling games for the pitcher but a talented switch-hitter.
If that form from the first half of the season is found, he is talented enough to jump-start the team’s offense by himself. As a leader on the team, you would hope the rest of the players follow suit and find a groove as well.
While the lack of runs has certainly been a detriment, it can be argued that Baltimore’s biggest issue is figuring out something on the mound.