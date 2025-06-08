Baltimore Orioles Designated Reliever for Assignment for Second Time
The Baltimore Orioles made a significant roster move on Sunday afternoon in order to create some room for a new trade addition.
Just after acquiring right-handed reliever Scott Blewett in a trade with the Atlanta Braves, a move has been made in order to create a spot for the pitcher, and it came as a bit of a surprise.
Fellow right-hander Matt Bowman has been designated for assignment upon the activation of Blewett, the team announced.
For Bowman, it's the second time he has been DFA this season by the Orioles despite having posted some at least solid stats. In 18 appearances, he has an ERA of 4.57 and WHIP of 1.292 with just five walks allowed in 21.2 innings.
The 34-year-old is out of minor league options, which could mean he remains with the Baltimore organization rather than heading to free agency once again.
Blewett on the other hand arrives back to the Orioles after being DFA by the organization back in April following 4.1 scoreless innings.
His numbers on the year are impressive with an ERA of 3.91 over 15 appearances and 25.1 innings as well as 24 strikeouts compared to just 11 walks.
Clearly, Baltimore felt Blewett and Bowman offer similar things out of the bullpen and there was simply not room for both.
Time will tell if the decision of Blewett over Bowman pays off, but each are certainly going to be under a close microscope in the next several weeks to see if the Orioles made the right call.
