Baltimore Orioles Star Slugger Expected To ‘Wind Up Elsewhere’ in MLB Free Agency
The Baltimore Orioles will face a tough reality in the coming days, as there's a real chance that Anthony Santander will sign with a different team early in free agency.
The switch hitter has been one of the top hitters in baseball over the past few seasons, putting together a career campaign in 2024.
On one hand, it's almost unfortunate that the Orioles had to deal with Santander playing as well as he did. Of course, they always want their guys to produce, but his price looks much different now than it did just 12 months ago.
If this were 12 months ago, it almost feels safe to say that Baltimore would bring him back.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, and the Orioles will have to pay the price for that.
That isn't to say that the slugger won't return, but it doesn't seem too likely from the sound of things. He'll have multiple suitors, as every team in Major League Baseball will be looking for a hitter who does what he does.
It's not every winter that a player with his type of power as a switch hitter is available, making him one of the most sought-after players on the market. In fact, many have called him the most underrated hitter available.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed a few potential suitors for him, including the St. Louis Cardinals. He went on to add that Santander is unlikely to return to Baltimore.
"Santander has been a solid player for several years, but he picked the right time to have a career-best season. A first-time All-Star this year, Santander set career highs with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, while his .814 OPS was his highest in a 162-game season. As much as he’s meant to the Orioles, Santander is likely to wind up elsewhere, as Baltimore has a wealth of young outfield talent and a number of clubs will seek a power-hitting corner outfielder."
They have to be careful in this situation.
Sure, they have a few young guys who could come up and potentially fill that role, but that'd be a big ask.
Even if they believe that'll be the case eventually, as they've seen with some of their young players recently, it's almost impossible to ask them to come up and produce at the level they need to.
At some point, the Orioles need to take a different approach. Having star prospects isn't ever a bad thing, but they've seen first-hand why it's difficult to win in the playoffs because of them.
Veterans often give more, and that's why re-signing Santander is important.