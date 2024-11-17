Baltimore Orioles Star’s Younger Brother Announces College Decision
The Baltimore Orioles have one of baseball’s top young stars in Jackson Holliday. The infielder made his Major League debut in 2024 after spending much of the last two years as baseball’s No. 1 prospect.
But, there’s another Holliday back in Oklahoma, and he’s just as highly-touted as his older brother. Earlier this week, Ethan Holliday announced his collegiate signing.
If one knows the Hollidays, his destination is of little surprise.
Ethan Holliday signed with Oklahoma State to play college baseball, should he get there. The program is run by his uncle, Josh Holliday. Ethan’s and Jackson’s father, Matt, has served as a volunteer assistant on his brother’s staff at various times since 2019.
Ethan Holliday competed in the High School Home Run Derby at the MLB Futures Game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in July. At the time, he told Inside the Orioles that he was already committed to OSU. The signing simply made it official.
Of course, there’s no guarantee that the younger Holliday plays in college. The 17-year-old is already considered one of the top prospects in the 2025 MLB draft and some mocks have had him going No. 1 overall.
The MLB draft lottery is set for December at the MLB winter meetings.
He said he would make the decision between college and pro baseball when the time comes.
“If the opportunity comes up and pro ball is the answer, I’ll do that,” he said. “And if not, I’ll go to college and enjoy trying to win a championship. Watching my older brother I just learned to enjoy the moment.”
Jackson Holliday was on a similar path as a high schooler in Stillwater, Okla. He committed to play for his uncle at OSU before he was selected No. 1 overall by the Orioles in 2021. Given where he was selected, he opted to sign with the O’s and follow in his father’s footsteps.
Matt Holliday was a seven-time All-Star, a batting champion, four-time Silver Slugger and World Series champion. He started and ended his career with the Colorado Rockies and is a member of the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame, where he won his World Series ring.
Jackson Holliday made his MLB debut in April but struggled in his short stint with the Orioles, as he batted just .059 in April. Injuries brought him back to the Majors in July and he remained with the team for the rest of the regular season. He finished with a slash line of 189/.255/.311/.565 with five home runs and 23 RBI.
Everyone will find out if Ethan Holliday follows in his brother’s footsteps and skips college in July.