Orioles’ GM optimistic about contending in 2026
The Baltimore Orioles’ roster and farm system are in a drastically different shape than they were a month ago.
On Friday morning, Orioles general manager Mike Elias spoke with the media for the first time since the trade deadline concluded. He opened with an apology to fans after dealing away nine major leaguers in July, breaking up the roster and essentially waving the white flag on the 2025 season.
“We are sorry that 2025 has gone this way. A lot needed to go wrong, and it has,” Elias said on behalf of the organization. The Orioles had made the postseason in each of the previous two years, but they entered this August in last place, sitting nine games under .500 and 13.5 games out of first.
Baltimore traded away six players on its major league roster in the final 24 hours leading into the deadline: Ramón Urías, Andrew Kittredge, Cedric Mullins, Ryan O’Hearn, Ramón Laureano, and Charlie Morton. The team also dealt relievers Bryan Baker, Gregory Soto, and Seranthony Domínguez in the weeks before, meaning one-third of its 26-man roster was turned over.
However, the Orioles replenished their farm system with 37 prospects (21 via the MLB Draft and 16 via trades) in July. Elias called it an “enormous injection of talent” and spoke glowingly about the return in the O’Hearn-Laureano trade with San Diego, describing left-hander Boston Bateman as “a very premium pitching prospect.”
“We are in a much better spot than we were one month ago,” Elias said, expressing optimism that the team will be in a position to contend in 2026. He added that work to improve the roster for next season begins in the second half of this year, with plans to make outside additions through waivers, possibly free agency, and promote some of their young talent from Triple-A Norfolk.
Two of Baltimore's top three prospects, Samuel Basallo (No. 1) and Dylan Beavers (No. 3), are among those who could debut in the next couple of months. Elias said both are “close” to being major league-ready, and he thinks it would be beneficial to give them a taste of the big leagues before the 2025 season ends.
Basallo, who turns 21 this month, is batting .273/.385/.599 (.984 OPS) with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs through 66 Triple-A games this season. His powerful left-handed bat could help fill the void left by O’Hearn in Baltimore's lineup, though both of his positions—catcher and first base—are currently crowded.
Beavers, who turns 24 this month, was drafted 33rd overall by the Orioles in 2022. The left-handed bat owns a .304/.414/.502 (.916 OPS) slash line over 83 Triple-A games this year, totaling 14 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases. He is capable of playing all three outfield spots but is more likely suited for the corners, as opposed to being a true replacement for Mullins in center.
When asked what it will take for the front office to get the Orioles and their young core back on track in 2026, Elias’ answer was simple: “We have to make good moves.”