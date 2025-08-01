Orioles considering elbow surgery for starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez
The Baltimore Orioles are weighing their options on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez.
The right-hander began the year on the injured list with elbow inflammation that popped up during spring training. After multiple attempts to return thwarted by setbacks, his rehab was officially shut down on July 18th after his elbow discomfort returned.
On Friday, general manager Mike Elias announced that the club is now considering elbow surgery for their 25-year-old pitcher.
The surgery would not be Tommy John or UCL related, Elias said. Rodriguez would undergo a debridement surgery of bone that can be removed to help prevent impingement issues in the future. If the Orioles deem the surgery necessary, Rodriguez would be able to return for the start of 2026.
Rodriguez was a key piece for the O's in 2024, going 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA in 20 starts. In just his second professional season, it appeared that the former 11th overall pick would continue his ascent as a top starter in the American League.
However, that season would be derailed by injuries, as Rodriguez would not pitch in a game after July 31. He was scratched from a scheduled start on August 6 due to discomfort in his right lat/teres; although initially placed on the 15-day injured list, the 25-year-old was shut down for the remainder of the season.
This June, Rodriguez seemingly put the elbow injury behind him, saying he was no longer dealing with elbow issues. Rather, it was another lat injury, the same one that ultimately sidelined him in 2024. He spent the next month throwing bullpen sessions to rehab the lat, but was then shut down indefinitely after the elbow soreness came back.
These concerning injuries will likely hold Rodriguez out of his third year, one that has been disappointing for the Orioles, who became sellers at the trade deadline and currently sit in last place in the AL East, 13.5 games out of first.