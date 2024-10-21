Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Superstar Closer Will Be 'Full-Go' For Spring Training

Some good news was revealed that confirms the Baltimore Orioles will have their superstar closer back for Spring Training with him ready to go for the upcoming season.

Brad Wakai

Jul 2, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) throws a ninth inning pitch against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Jul 2, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Felix Bautista (74) throws a ninth inning pitch against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles are going to look a little different in 2025.

Sure, the young stars will be there across the infield and outfield, but the familiar face of Anthony Santander in right will likely be gone. Some coaches who have been working under manager Brandon Hyde for a while are being replaced, and the new players acquired at the deadline seem set to have more prominent roles next year.

How that affects the Orioles' performance on the field will be seen, especially with it not known exactly how the front office plans on attacking things in free agency.

One good thing Baltimore can look forward to ahead of the upcoming season is they're going to have their superstar closer back for Opening Day, and he won't be limited in Spring Training according to Roch Kubatko of MASN.

"Felix Bautista will be full-go in spring training," he bluntly reported.

While it was expected the hard-throwing righty would be back for the Orioles at the start of the year, there could always be some setbacks that pop up during Tommy John surgery recovery.

However, this report from Kubakto is suggesting that he's cleared all the hurdles so far, with him adding, "he was slated to face hitters this month rather than just throw from a bullpen mound."

Getting Felix Bautista back will be huge for Baltimore.

He was the best reliever in the American League in 2023, posting a ridiculous 1.48 ERA and 277 ERA+ across his 56 outings where he struck out 110 batters in 61 innings pitched, while going 33-for-39 on save opportunities.

Having him close out games for them in 2025 and beyond will solve a major issue the Orioles had in the bullpen this past year. The positive trickle-down effect could be vital for their success.

This situation will continue to be monitored until Bautista is back on the mound for Baltimore officially, but it sounds like he is on track to be throwing at the beginning of this upcoming season.

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News