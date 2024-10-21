Baltimore Orioles Superstar Closer Will Be 'Full-Go' For Spring Training
The Baltimore Orioles are going to look a little different in 2025.
Sure, the young stars will be there across the infield and outfield, but the familiar face of Anthony Santander in right will likely be gone. Some coaches who have been working under manager Brandon Hyde for a while are being replaced, and the new players acquired at the deadline seem set to have more prominent roles next year.
How that affects the Orioles' performance on the field will be seen, especially with it not known exactly how the front office plans on attacking things in free agency.
One good thing Baltimore can look forward to ahead of the upcoming season is they're going to have their superstar closer back for Opening Day, and he won't be limited in Spring Training according to Roch Kubatko of MASN.
"Felix Bautista will be full-go in spring training," he bluntly reported.
While it was expected the hard-throwing righty would be back for the Orioles at the start of the year, there could always be some setbacks that pop up during Tommy John surgery recovery.
However, this report from Kubakto is suggesting that he's cleared all the hurdles so far, with him adding, "he was slated to face hitters this month rather than just throw from a bullpen mound."
Getting Felix Bautista back will be huge for Baltimore.
He was the best reliever in the American League in 2023, posting a ridiculous 1.48 ERA and 277 ERA+ across his 56 outings where he struck out 110 batters in 61 innings pitched, while going 33-for-39 on save opportunities.
Having him close out games for them in 2025 and beyond will solve a major issue the Orioles had in the bullpen this past year. The positive trickle-down effect could be vital for their success.
This situation will continue to be monitored until Bautista is back on the mound for Baltimore officially, but it sounds like he is on track to be throwing at the beginning of this upcoming season.