Baltimore Orioles Superstar Named to MLB’s ‘All-Awardless’ Team
The Baltimore Orioles have some of the best young stars in baseball. None has a bigger trophy case at this point than shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Henderson has already been named the American League rookie of the year. He’s been a Silver Slugger and an All-Star. He’s even finished in the Top 8 of AL MVP voting twice.
But, this year? Well, it guess players can’t win awards every year, right?
One MLB.com writer, Anthony Castrovince recently put together his “All-Awardless team. He picked the best player at each position that didn’t win an award this season.
Henderson was the only Orioles player to make the list.
Just because he didn’t win an award doesn’t mean he didn’t have a great season. In fact, in many ways, Henderson put together a career season.
His slash line was a career-best across the board — .281/.364/.529/.893. His 31 doubles, 37 home runs and 92 RBI were also career highs. For several weeks in the first half of the season Henderson led the AL in home runs.
He also set career highs in stolen bases (21) and walks (78).
Henderson, 23 years old, has plenty of time to rack up more awards for the Orioles. He isn’t even eligible for arbitration yet. His first year of arbitration eligibility comes in 2025 and he cannot be a free agent 2029.
By 2028, Henderson could be one of the game’s biggest stars and could be playing alongside a star-studded young lineup. Recently, Baseball America projected the O’s 2028 lineup and it looks like it could break MLB pitching staffs.
Along with Henderson, the projected lineup had Adley Rutschman at catcher, Coby Mayo at first base, Jackson Holliday at second base, Ryan Mountcastle at third base, Colton Cowser in left field, 20224 first-round pick Vance Honeycutt in center field, Heston Kjerstad in right field and top prospect Samuel Basallo Jr. at designated hitter.
The projected rotation and closer included Kyle Bradish, Grasyon Rodriguez, Cade Povich, Dean Kremer, Chayce McDermott and Felix Bautista.
The writer only considered players who didn’t win any of the following awards: the BBWAA Awards (MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year), All-MLB Team, Hank Aaron awards, Roberto Clemente award, Gold Glove awards, Silver Slugger awards, LCS and World Series MVP awards, Outstanding Designated Hitter award, Comeback Players of the Year, Relievers of the Year and the Players Choice Awards (Player of the Year, Outstanding Player, Outstanding Pitcher, Outstanding Rookie, Comeback Player).