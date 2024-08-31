Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Calling Up Coby Mayo for Second MLB Stint

The Baltimore Orioles will reportedly give their star prospect another shot in the Majors by promoting him for the September call up period.

Brad Wakai

Mar 16, 2024; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles infielder Coby Mayo (86) scores a run during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Ed Smith Stadium
Mar 16, 2024; Sarasota, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles infielder Coby Mayo (86) scores a run during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Ed Smith Stadium / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Sept. 1, the Baltimore Orioles are going to take advantage of the September call up period where rosters expand by promoting their star prospect Coby Mayo, according to Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.

After Jackson Holliday officially graduated from prospect status, the third baseman is now ranked No. 1 in the Orioles' loaded pipeline.

He was given an opportunity back on Aug. 2, but had immense struggles at the plate by going 1-for-17 with 10 strikeouts, while also being a bit overwhelmed on the defense.

Baltimore felt it was best to send him back down to Triple-A to work on some things he needs to do in order for him to find success at the Major League level.

General manager Mike Elias hinted at the possibility by saying "there's still a lot of season left" and that his demotion is "something that maybe won't last very long."

True to his word, the Orioles will reportedly now have him in the mix for the final month of the regular season as they continue to be without All-Star Jordan Westburg as he recovers from his broken hand.

If Mayo has been able to make the necessary adjustments needed, then he will add some major pop to this lineup that has been lacking since the All-Star break.

A prolific power hitter at the Triple-A level, he will give manager Brandon Hyde a right-handed bat to turn to in certain matchup situations, with the possibility he can earn somewhat of an everyday role like Holliday did when he returned for his second stint.

Nothing has been officially announced by the team yet, but it sounds like the star prospect will be back in the Majors to close out the year.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News