Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Calling Up Coby Mayo for Second MLB Stint
On Sept. 1, the Baltimore Orioles are going to take advantage of the September call up period where rosters expand by promoting their star prospect Coby Mayo, according to Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.
After Jackson Holliday officially graduated from prospect status, the third baseman is now ranked No. 1 in the Orioles' loaded pipeline.
He was given an opportunity back on Aug. 2, but had immense struggles at the plate by going 1-for-17 with 10 strikeouts, while also being a bit overwhelmed on the defense.
Baltimore felt it was best to send him back down to Triple-A to work on some things he needs to do in order for him to find success at the Major League level.
General manager Mike Elias hinted at the possibility by saying "there's still a lot of season left" and that his demotion is "something that maybe won't last very long."
True to his word, the Orioles will reportedly now have him in the mix for the final month of the regular season as they continue to be without All-Star Jordan Westburg as he recovers from his broken hand.
If Mayo has been able to make the necessary adjustments needed, then he will add some major pop to this lineup that has been lacking since the All-Star break.
A prolific power hitter at the Triple-A level, he will give manager Brandon Hyde a right-handed bat to turn to in certain matchup situations, with the possibility he can earn somewhat of an everyday role like Holliday did when he returned for his second stint.
Nothing has been officially announced by the team yet, but it sounds like the star prospect will be back in the Majors to close out the year.