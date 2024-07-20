Baltimore Orioles, Supplemental Pick Agree To Contract Terms
The Baltimore Orioles and their first-round supplemental selection, Virginia shortstop Griff O’Ferrall have agreed to terms on a contract, per MLB Pipeline.
The pick, which was No. 32 overall and sandwiched between the first and second rounds, was a reward for the Orioles. They were given the pick after current shortstop Gunnar Henderson won the American League Rookie of the Year award last November.
Teams are awarded compensatory picks when players they’ve drafted and developed win MLB awards. Henderson was one such player. It’s called a Prospect Promotion Incentive Pick. The Arizona Diamondbacks received one for their Rookie of the Year in 2023, outfielder Corbin Carroll.
O’Ferrall’s deal is slightly below slot. The No. 32 pick was slotted for $2.835 million and his bonus is for $2.7 million. The report indicates that O’Ferrall will likely remain at shortstop for now.
Last season he won the Brooks Wallace award, given to the best shortstop in the country. With the Cavaliers he had the most career hits (270) and runs scored (196) of any three-year player in program history. He was a three-year starter at shortstop and batted leadoff in all but one career game.
He finished his Virginia career in the top-10 in career runs scored (2nd – 196), career hits (4th – 270), career at bats (7th – 285), career stolen bases (7th – 50) and career batting average (9th – .344).
The Orioles’ complete list of selections from the 2024 MLB Draft are below.
(Round, player, school, position, bat/throw)
Round 1: Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina, OF, R/R
PPI: Griff O'Ferrall, Virginia, SS, R/R
Round 2: Ethan Anderson, Virginia, C, S/R
Round 3: Austin Overn, USC, OF, L/R
Round 4: Chase Allsup, Auburn, P, R/R
Round 5: Ryan Stafford, Cal Poly, C, R/R
Round 6: DJ Layton, Charlotte Christian HS (NC), SS, S/R
Round 7: Carson Dorsey, Florida State, P, L/L
Round 8: Colin Tuft, Tulane, C, R/R
Round 9: Jack Crowder, Illinois, P, R/R
Round 10: Christian Rodriguez, Cal State Fullerton, P, R/R
Round 11: Sebastian Gongora, Louisville, P, L/L
Round 12: Andrew Tess, Calvary Christian HS (FL), C, R/R
Round 13: Brandon Downer, California Baptist University, P, R/R
Round 14: Cohen Achen, Lindsey Wilson College, P, R/R
Round 15: Carter Rustad, Missouri, P, R/R
Round 16: Nate George, Minooka Community HS (IL), OF, R/R
Round 17: Iziah Salinas, Cowley County CC (KS), P, L/L
Round 18: Michael Caldon, Felician College (NJ), P, R/R
Round 19: Braylon Whitaker, Cox Mill HS (NC), OF, L/L
Round 20: Evan Yates, Cal State Fullerton, P, R/R