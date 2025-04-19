Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Off to Dominant Start for High-A Aberdeen

Michael Forret's (@Orioles No. 8 prospect) start to 2025 for the High-A @IronBirds:



April 5: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 5 K

April 12: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 K

Thursday: 5 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 9 K pic.twitter.com/DKypcmomxn