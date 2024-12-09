Baltimore Orioles Facing More Trade Competition for Garrett Crochet
It is no secret that the Baltimore Orioles are in the market for some pitching help this offseason.
How many arms they will need to add is still up for debate, as the future of their ace, Corbin Burnes, still needs to be determined.
He is a free agent this winter and there is a real chance that he will move on given how many teams need pitching help. If he were to leave, an already sizable need would become gargantuan for the Orioles.
Replacing a frontend starting pitcher is not easy, especially one that is as reliable as Burnes. He has proven to be durable and productive regardless of the situation, as even a dip in velocity an strikeouts in 2024 didn’t slow him down.
Baltimore would certainly love to have him back, but it will be interesting to see if they are willing or able to pony up the kind of money it could cost. There are reports that his contract could easily exceed $200 million.
Whether or not he comes back, one of the players whom the Orioles have been connected to this offseason is Garrett Crochet.
The Chicago White Sox lefty was made available ahead of the MLB trade deadline in July, but no deal was made. It seems like a matter of when, not if, he is going to be traded this offseason as arguably the best player available on the market.
The asking price is high, but it is one that the Baltimore front office can meet given their incredible lineup depth. There are young MLB-ready hitters they can build a trade package around or some of their high-upside players who are still in the minor leagues.
It won’t be cheap, especially because there are so many teams in on Crochet. As shared by Jon Morosi of MLB Network, one of the teams still in the running is the Milwaukee Brewers.
It is interesting to see them linked, as they have come up in trade rumors as a team looking to move star closing pitcher Devin Williams because of his contract situation. Would they truly be willing to bring in a player who is seeking a long-term extension of his own?
It will be something worth keeping an eye on, as Crochet’s market is certainly going to heat up at the Winter Meetings. As more free agents come off the board, teams will pivot and look to make trades to fill the voids on their roster.
In a position to contend right now, Baltimore should spare no expense when pursuing Crochet. He proved during the 2024 campaign that he has front-end stuff, earning an All-Star bid and recording a 4.1 WAR despite some inning limitations and pitching for a franchise that set the record for most losses in a season with 121.