Baltimore Orioles Urged To Consider Free Agent Starting Pitcher
With the Baltimore Orioles having a potential need for another starting pitcher, quite a few trade candidates have popped up as potential targets.
Names like Tyler Anderson, Trevor Williams, Jose Sirano, Jesus Luzardo, Garrett Crochet, and Erick Fedde have been mentioned.
All of those players could be quality addition for the Orioles, but there is another avenue that the team could explore.
While there aren't many options available in free agency, Baltimore has been urged to consider one of them.
The Baltimore Banner has suggested that the Orioles consider signing free agent starter Matthew Boyd.
"But Boyd threw in front of representatives of 17 of the 30 major league teams last week, according to the New York Post. His high strikeout rate is a plus. He wouldn’t fill in where Bradish left off, but Boyd could be part of a bulk group that covers innings at a low cost."
At 33 years old, Boyd could be a quality pickup for a team like Baltimore. Being able to avoid giving up young talent for a starting pitcher would be wise if it can be done.
During the 2023 season with the Detroit Tigers, Boyd put together a decent season. It wasn't great by any stretch, but he was a player that could eat up some innings.
He compiled a 5-5 record to go along with a 5.45 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP. Those numbers aren't great, but he still has talent and the ability to get back on track if the Orioles were to give him a chance.
Boyd could be a low-cost, high-reward type of signing for Baltimore. If he doesn't pan out, the team could easily cut ties and move on.
The Orioles may opt to go for a more proven candidate. Boyd does not offer a sure thing to be an impact player. A trade might be the better way to go.
However, if Baltimore wants to save their assets for another kind of move or to simply keep developing them, signing Boyd would be worth a shot. The Orioles could also make the move soon and see how it works prior to the deadline.