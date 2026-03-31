One Injury the Orioles Can't Afford Besides Gunnar Henderson

It's quite obvious that the Baltimore Orioles can't afford to lose shortstop Gunnar Henderson to injury this season.

Henderson played in 154 games last season, but dealt with a shoulder impingement which led to a down campaign. The Orioles are hoping their young star can remain healthy this year.

However, there's another slugger who the Orioles can't afford to be without and that's first baseman Pete Alonso.

The good news is that Alonso has proven to be highly durable throughout his career. Alonso has played in all 162 games in the last two seasons and has never appeared in less than 152 games across a full campaign.

The Orioles signed Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal in free agency this past offseason. The team brought Alonso in to form a 1-2 punch in the heart of their batting order with Henderson.

What He Brings

Mar 26, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) awaits the pitch on defense against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Alonso is off to a 4-for-15 (.267) start in his first four games as an Oriole. That said, the right-handed slugger is coming off a season where he cracked 38 home runs and posted a .871 OPS with the Mets.

Alonso brings a ton of power to the Orioles' lineup. He is the all-time leader in homers in Mets franchise history with 264 long balls.

The 31-year-old holds the ability to carry an offense with his bat. He should have a big first year in Baltimore. Alonso just needs to continue the trend of posting everyday and the numbers will likely be there.

Losing Henderson would be a big blow to the Orioles, but the team cannot afford to lose Alonso to injury in 2026.

The Orioles have a high-powered offense with Henderson, Alonso, Adley Rutschman, Taylor Ward, Tyler O'Neill and more. That said, they need to have Henderson and Alonso healthy so their unit reaches its full potential this season.

Alonso's Career

The Mets drafted Alonso in the second-round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut on Opening Day of the 2019 season and immediately burst onto the scene. Alonso won NL Rookie of the Year and set the rookie home run record with 53 big flys that year.

Alonso went on to become a five-time All-Star and the Mets all-time leader in home runs across his first seven big-league seasons.

Alonso will go down as one of the best hitters in Mets franchise history. As a result, the Orioles snagged him on a massive deal in free agency.

Baltimore is now hoping Alonso can have equal to or better numbers with their squad.

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