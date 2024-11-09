Baltimore Orioles Urged To Upgrade Pitching Staff This Offseason
The Baltimore Orioles are heading into the offseason with a lot of big decisions to make about the direction of the team.
It was another very solid year for the Orioles, as they were able to eclipse the 90-win mark for the second straight season and reach the playoffs. However, it was another quick exit for Baltimore in October, as they were eliminated in the Wild Card round.
Last winter, the Orioles made a big splash when they traded for starting pitcher Corbin Burnes.
The hope was that the right-hander would be the ace of the staff, and he certainly lived up to those expectations, as he had an excellent season with Baltimore. Unfortunately, a great performance by him was spoiled in his playoff outing against the Kansas City Royals.
Now, Burnes is going to be hitting free agency as the top pitcher available this winter, as he will be receiving som big offers.
Recently, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report spoke about the Orioles’ need for pitching, pitching, and more pitching this offeason.
“If they are investing in free agents, it will surely be on the starting rotation, where things get iffy in a hurry beyond Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez. Maybe they also add a veteran bat to help soften the blow of losing Santander, but that isn't necessary if they believe in the likes of Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo.”
Since Baltimore hasn’t spent much in recent years, there is certainly some concern this offseason could be more of the same, however, if the franchise is looking to bring back a pitcher like Burnes or replace him with another star, they are going to have to open up their wallets.
While all eyes have been on their departing ace, Baltimore also has another key free agent in Anthony Santander.
The slugger led the team in home runs with 44 last season, and while the Orioles have a lot of talent in the lineup, that is a hard player to replace.
Even though Santander is a great player, Baltimore truly does need to prioritize their pitching staff, and especially their ace.
With the hopes that some of their young hitters will continue to improve, adding a veteran bat to replace their slugger seems like the logical choice, while all assets should be focused on bringing back Burnes to solidify the rotation.