Baltimore Orioles Veteran Blowing Away Expectations
The Baltimore Orioles probably weren't expecting much when they signed Albert Suarez to a minor-league contract last September. After all, the veteran right-hander hadn't pitched in an MLB game since 2017.
Fast forward seven months, and Suarez has shockingly emerged as a key member of the Orioles' rotation with John Means and Kyle Bradish injured. He's made two starts for Baltimore this year, both of which have been excellent.
In his season debut on April 17, Suarez stymied the Minnesota Twins, holding them scoreless over 5 2/3 innings and allowing just three hits. He walked none, struck out four and threw 50 of his 75 pitches for strikes, earning the win as the Orioles prevailed, 4-2.
Baltimore fans were curious what the 34-year-old journeyman would do for an encore, and he didn't disappoint.
Suarez was nearly as sharp in his second outing, tossing 5 2/3 shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels on April 22. He scattered four hits and two walks while striking out five, throwing 52 of his 89 pitches for strikes.
Suarez is pitching more like an ace than someone who went years without sniffing a major league roster. He's having far more success than he did in his first stint in the majors, when he went 3-8 with a 4.51 ERA in 40 appearances (12 starts) with the San Francisco Giants in 2016-17.
After spending 2018 in Triple-A with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Suarez pitched overseas in Japan and Korea. Given his age and limited experience, a return to the Show appeared unlikely.
But the Orioles gave him a chance, and it's paying off more than anyone could have imagined. He may have been a depth piece at first, but now he looks like a potential rotation mainstay and an early candidate for AL Comeback Player of the Year.