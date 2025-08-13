Baltimore Orioles veteran pitcher would love to return in free agency
With the Baltimore Orioles facing many questions this offseason, being in the midst of a disappointing 2025 campaign, pending free agent Zach Eflin opened up about his future with the team.
Eflin told Jake Rill of MLB.com and other reporters about how he would love to remain in Baltimore, with him slated to hit the open market this winter, despite an injury-plagued season.
"Absolutely," Eflin said. "I love the clubhouse...I'd love to be here. We're gonna get the operation done and see where it takes us."
The operation that Eflin is referring to is a lumbar microdiscectomy procedure on his back after interim manager Tony Mansolino announced yesterday that he will miss the rest of the season. He will undergo the operation on Monday, with the hopes of being ready by spring training.
After coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays during last year's trade deadline, Eflin's first full season with the Orioles has been a frustrating one. Eflin has had three separate stints on the injured list this season; the first was when he suffered a lat strain on April 8, which kept him on the shelf for over a month.
The 31-year-old landed back on the IL on June 29 due to lower back discomfort, keeping him out until July 23. And just a week after being reactivated, Eflin was once again sidelined with continuing lower back discomfort, which ultimately cut his season short.
Eflin would end up making just 14 starts for the Orioles this season, going 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA, 50 strikeouts, and a 1.42 WHIP across 71.1 innings of work. This was undoubtedly a disappointing season for the 10-year veteran, especially since Eflin was impressive during his nine starts for the Orioles in 2024. In nine starts, the righty compiled a 5-2 record with a 2.60 ERA, 47 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.12 in 55.1 innings.
Injuries to the starting pitching staff have been a common theme for the Orioles this season.Kyle Bradish has been out all season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last season. The O's have also been without Tyler Wells (UCL surgery) and Grayson Rodriguez (right elbow surgery) all year as the former is continuing to rehab while the latter will not pitch at all.
Bradish and Wells are expected to return towards the end of this season, as well as being a part of the Orioles' rotation plans next year along with Rodriguez. But while Eflin will be a free agent, he could also factor into next year's rotation plans after clearly expressing his desire about returning to Baltimore.