Baltimore Orioles provide updates on these injured arms
In a season that has seen their pitching staff decimated by injuries, the Baltimore Orioles are expected to have back these injured arms before the regular season comes to an end.
On Tuesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reported that starting pitchers Kyle Bradish (Tommy John surgery) and Tyler Wells (UCL repair) are nearing a return to a big league mound. Bradish will likely need two more rehab starts, while Wells may need two to three more. Rill also reported that relief pitcher Albert Suárez (shoulder) will also return as the bulk reliever for Baltimore once his rehab stint ends.
The news of Bradish and Wells returning in particular is certainly encouraging news for the Orioles, as their rotation has been dealt with numerous injuries all season. Bradish made just eight starts for the O's last year after he initially began the 2024 season on the injured list with a right UCL sprain.
In those eight starts, the right-hander went 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts across 39.1 innings before it was announced on June 19 that he would undergo Tommy John surgery, keeping the 28-year-old sidelined for the rest of the 2024 season and the majority of the 2025 campaign.
As for Wells, he is currently rehabbing after undergoing season-ending surgery last year to repair damage to his UCL. Before going down with his surgery, Wells made just three starts for the Orioles, going 0-2 with a 5.87 ERA and 13 punchouts in just 15.1 innings of work. The 30-year-old is also nearly two years removed from posting his best season yet in the major leagues.
In 25 games (20 starts), Wells was 7-6 with a career-best 3.64 ERA and 117 strikeouts (also a career-high) in 103.2 innings. The righty hurler also recorded his fifth career save during the Orioles' 2-0 win over the Red Sox on September 28 that clinched the franchise's first AL East title since 2014 and first 100-win season since 1980.
The Orioles are also anticipating a return for the journeyman reliever Suárez, who only appeared in one game this season for Baltimore, which game during the team's second game of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays on March 28.
The 35-year-old struggled with his command against Toronto, as he allowed two runs (one earned) but five hits in 2.2 innings on 39 pitches. Suárez was placed on the IL two days later with right shoulder inflammation and was later transferred to the 60-day IL on April 7.
The encouraging updates on Bradish, Wells, and Suárez came on the same day when the Orioles announced two more pitching injuries, as starter Zach Eflin and star closer Félix Bautista have been ruled out for the season with shouder and back injuries, respectively.