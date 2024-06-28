Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Will Be Without Ace Corbin Burnes for a Few Days

The Baltimore Orioles have placed Corbin Burnes on the paternity list and recalled Matt Krook from Triple-A.

Jun 10, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) walks back to the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at the end of the first inning at Tropicana Field.
Jun 10, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) walks back to the dugout against the Tampa Bay Rays at the end of the first inning at Tropicana Field. / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Orioles have stayed consistent as one of the best teams in baseball all season long. Right now, they're being viewed as a legitimate threat and favorite to win the World Series.

During the offseason, the Orioles made a massive trade with the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. The move has paid off beautifully.

Burnes has been a huge part of the success that Baltimore has been having this season. He has been a consistent ace and has brought leadership to a young clubhouse as well.

According to a report from Roch Kubatko of MASN, the Orioles will be without their ace starting pitcher for a few days. He has been placed on the paternity list. The move means that he can be away from the team for three days.

In a corresponding move, Baltimore brought back left-handed pitcher Matt Krook from Triple-A.

Krook has played in four major league games this season with the AL East rival New York Yankees. He did not fare well.

The 29-year-old pitcher gave up a 24.75 ERA. He only pitched 4.0 innings and ended up with 11 earned runs against him and six walks.

Obviously, the Orioles are hoping for a better second showing this season. They're going to give him a chance to bolster the bullpen. It will be interesting to see what Krook can do with the opportunity.

Back to Burns, the 29-year-old ace has compiled a 9-3 record to go along with a 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 17 starts. Thankfully, he'll be back in the very near future.

