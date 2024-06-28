Baltimore Orioles Will Be Without Ace Corbin Burnes for a Few Days
The Baltimore Orioles have stayed consistent as one of the best teams in baseball all season long. Right now, they're being viewed as a legitimate threat and favorite to win the World Series.
During the offseason, the Orioles made a massive trade with the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire starting pitcher Corbin Burnes. The move has paid off beautifully.
Burnes has been a huge part of the success that Baltimore has been having this season. He has been a consistent ace and has brought leadership to a young clubhouse as well.
According to a report from Roch Kubatko of MASN, the Orioles will be without their ace starting pitcher for a few days. He has been placed on the paternity list. The move means that he can be away from the team for three days.
In a corresponding move, Baltimore brought back left-handed pitcher Matt Krook from Triple-A.
Krook has played in four major league games this season with the AL East rival New York Yankees. He did not fare well.
The 29-year-old pitcher gave up a 24.75 ERA. He only pitched 4.0 innings and ended up with 11 earned runs against him and six walks.
Obviously, the Orioles are hoping for a better second showing this season. They're going to give him a chance to bolster the bullpen. It will be interesting to see what Krook can do with the opportunity.
Back to Burns, the 29-year-old ace has compiled a 9-3 record to go along with a 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 17 starts. Thankfully, he'll be back in the very near future.