Baltimore Orioles Young Star’s Dramatic Pinch-Hit Joins Exclusive MLB List
Jackson Holliday’s second stint with the Baltimore Orioles this season has had some ups and downs. But this time he looks like he’s here to stay.
The latest piece of evidence came on Saturday as the Orioles hosted the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
In the sixth inning, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde sent Holliday up to pinch-hit for Emmanuel Rivera with the bases loaded.
Hyde took off like a shot when he returned from Triple-A Norfolk on July 31. He joined the rare club of hitters that slammed a home run onto Eutaw Street when he hit his first career home run. But, like any rookie, he’s had struggles, too.
In fact, Hyde sat Holliday in part because he was mired in an 0-for-20 slump.
Holliday took care of that with one swing of the bat. He slammed a pitcher from Astros reliever Tayler Scott into the gap in right-center field and cleared the bases, scoring Gunnar Henderson, Eloy Jiménez and Colton Cowser.
His hit gave the Orioles the go-ahead runs to claim a 3-2 victory. He also joined a rather exclusive club that goes nearly 100 years, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs.
Holliday, at 20 years and 264 days old, is now the third-youngest player with three or more RBI as a pinch hitter in the last 90 years.
The only two players to do it that were younger were Jeff Burroughs, who did it on Aug. 2, 1971, at 20 years, 148 days old; and Dalton Jones, who did it on May 19, 1964, when he was 20 years, 161 days old.
This isn’t the only time he’s played himself onto a “youngest to” list this season.
On Aug. 8 he became the youngest player in American League history to homer in three straight games. That was a go-ahead home run with an exit velocity of 109 mph.
A week ago he became the second-youngest Orioles player to have four hits in a game. The legendary Brooks Robinson is the only one younger than Holliday to do it.
His slash numbers still don’t look great for this season — .175/.230/.342/.572. But he’s hit five home runs and driven in 19 in 33 games. He’s also doubled twice and tripled once.
While he was with Norfolk this season he put together another set of eye-popping numbers that have made him the Orioles’ No. 1 prospect since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2022. He was slashing .271/.431/.477/.908 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in 73 games.
Holliday spent all of 2023 as the game’s No. 1 prospect and ripped through the Orioles’ minor-league system. He slashed .323/.442/.499/.941 with 30 doubles, nine triples, 12 home runs and 75 RBI.