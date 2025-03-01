Baltimore Orioles Young Star Projected To Lead Team in Slugging This Season
With spring training underway for the Baltimore Orioles, the franchise is hopeful that an interesting offseason will still result in a lot of wins in 2025.
This winter, the Orioles lost two key free agents that were important parts of their success in 2024. In their batting order, they lost outfielder Anthony Santander and, in the rotation, they saw ace Corbin Burnes sign elsewhere.
Losing two All-Stars is never ideal during the offseason, but Baltimore did finally spend more in free agency.
However, while they might have spent more, where that money has been spent has been the question. While losing their ace has taken much of the attention this winter, and rightfully so, losing Santander was also a significant deal.
The switch-hitter slugger led the team in home runs last year with 44. That is not an easy number to replace, and the team will have to hope that new additions and young players step up.
One player who is poised to take over as their new leading home run hitter is their former Rookie of the Year and All-Star shortstop.
Andrew Simon of MLB.com recently projected the MVP hopeful Gunnar Henderson will hit 31 home runs in 2025 for the Orioles and lead the team in that category.
The meteoric rise of Henderson with Baltimore has been extremely impressive to watch the last couple of years. After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2023, the slugger followed it up with an impressive All-Star campaign in 2024.
Last year, the 23-year-old slashed .281/.364/.529 with 37 home runs and 92 RBI. It was a significant jump in production from his rookie campaign, and at his age, he might only be getting better in the years to come.
While he was projected to hit 31 home runs, that feels a bit low. With 37 last year and another offseason of getting older and stronger, Henderson might be able to hit 40 this coming season.
As a shortstop, those are some incredible power numbers and one of the reasons why he might be one of the best players in the game.
Even though losing Santander was a significant blow, the Orioles do have a lot of talent in their lineup, led by Henderson.
After being in the conversation for the MVP last season, he will now be focused on taking that big step forward in his third season. Dethroning Aaron Judge for the award won’t be easy, but Henderson can start by leading his team in home runs this coming season.