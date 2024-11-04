Boston Red Sox Linked to Baltimore Orioles Starter As Real Threat To Poach Ace
It's almost time for Corbin Burnes to select which team he plans to play for next, which is perhaps the most significant decision of the offseason, aside from a few other players. The right-hander should have multiple suitors, as every contending team in baseball could use his services.
This is a stressful time for the Baltimore Orioles. If they don't re-sign their ace, it could become a big issue for them down the line. That issue might arise as early as 2025, as the Orioles' rotation wouldn't have a clear-cut number-one option.
That was a significant issue for them last winter, and although if they lose him, it wouldn't be surprising to see them trade for another top-tier arm, it's almost impossible to replace a guy like Burnes for multiple reasons.
Not only has he proven throughout the past five seasons that he could be the best pitcher in baseball when he's at the top of his game, but he's already played in Baltimore.
It isn't that the city and fan base bring much pressure, as they're a relatively smaller market, but it's always good to have a guy who's proven he can throw in big moments for the ball club.
Nonetheless, many indications point to him looking elsewhere this winter, something the Orioles will have to consider.
Among the suitors are the Boston Red Sox, who Mark Feinsand of MLB.com linked the California native to on Sunday.
"Burnes was everything the Orioles could have hoped for in 2024, giving Baltimore the workhorse ace it had been seeking. Burnes threw a gem in his lone postseason start for the Orioles, who are likely to do everything they can to keep the four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner. The right-hander should land his fifth straight top 10 Cy Young finish this year, and he will be the most sought-after starting pitcher this winter."
The Red Sox landing Burnes would be an issue, given they both play in the American League East.
Losing the 30-year-old wouldn't be a positive thing, no matter where he goes, but at the very least, they should hope he ends up in the National League.
That's also a real possibility with multiple suitors in the NL, but Boston seems to be a potential landing spot.
The front office and ownership group eventually have to spend, and there's no better time to do so than now, considering they have a guy who does what Burnes does. If not, the Red Sox could poach him.