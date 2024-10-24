Boston Red Sox Viewed As Suitors To Poach Baltimore Orioles Ace in MLB Free Agency
Free agency around Major League Baseball will open up much quicker than it may seem. For the Baltimore Orioles, they enter the period with as many question marks as any team in the league.
With money to spend, it's time for the Orioles to do what's needed to land the top players on the market.
That includes their own free agent, Corbin Burnes, a pitcher they need to keep around. Burnes proved his worth during the campaign for Baltimore, and losing him would be a nightmare for the franchise.
Unfortunately, the reality of that happening is much higher than some would like to admit. Burnes is the top pitcher on the market for a reason, and every contending team will knock on his door.
That isn't to say he won't return to the Orioles, but if this comes down to money, there's a good chance Baltimore will be outbid.
Regarding the teams that could be interested in the right-hander, the Boston Red Sox have been a name that continues to come up.
The Red Sox had a down year in the American League East, but with talent on their roster, they could be a few moves away from affecting the Orioles' chances of winning the division moving forward.
Losing Burnes to Boston would be brutal, but something that could happen.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com linked them again on Monday, naming them and Baltimore as two of three potential suitors.
"Burnes was everything the Orioles could have hoped for in 2024, giving Baltimore the workhorse ace it had been seeking. Burnes threw a gem in his lone postseason start for the Orioles, who are likely to do everything they can to keep the four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner. The right-hander should land his fifth straight Top 10 Cy Young finish this year, and he will be the most sought-after starting pitcher this winter."
While the Orioles aren't the smallest market team in baseball, they're a much smaller market than the Red Sox, perhaps something that could influence Burnes' decision.
The California native also hinted at wanting to play for a team with young talent. Boston has multiple top prospects, and while their farm system hasn't always been regarded in the same tier as Baltimore's, one could argue they're neck and neck now.
It'll be interesting to see what happens with the 30-year-old, but he'll have multiple options.