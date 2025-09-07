Cal Ripken Jr. gives clear opinion on Caitlin Clark's Baltimore Orioles allegiance
September 6, 2025, was an extremely special day for Baltimore Orioles fans. In fact, it's an extremely special date every year for this franchise, as it marks the anniversary of when the legendary Cal Ripken Jr. played in his 2,131st consecutive game in 1995, which broke the MLB record for consecutive contests played (which is unlikely ever to get broken).
Saturday marked the 30th anniversary of this, which was cause for celebration in Camden Yards. Ripken Jr. was present, and there was considerable fanfare surrounding him.
And the Orioles did a great job making the most of this momentous day, as they defeated the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-3, despite being subject to a no-hitter from Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto until there were two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Ripken Jr. wasn't the only member of sports royalty present at Saturday's game, as Indiana Fever WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was also at the game, alongside her boyfriend and her Fever teammate Lexie Hull.
Clark (who is undoubtedly the biggest star in women's basketball) was in Baltimore because her Fever team is facing the Washington Mystics on September 7. However, Clark won't be on the court, because she is sidelined for the rest of the 2025 WNBA season because of a groin injury she suffered on July 15 (several soft tissue injuries have forced her to play in only 13 games this year).
Caitlin Clark Hangs Out With Cal Ripken Jr. at Orioles Game
Clark's spirits didn't seem to be dampened during her appearance at Camden Yards, as several fans took photos and videos of her seemingly enjoying herself, which were then posted on social media.
Clark also spent some time with Ripken Jr., which the Orioles legend conveyed through posting several photos of him alongside Clark on X. The post was captioned, "Great meeting @CaitlinClark22, Lexie Hull and the gang tonight at the game … @Orioles gear looks good on you! @IndianaFever ⚾️🏀".
This post has since gone viral, as it already has over 175,000 views in just over 14 hours.
Ripken Jr. is clearly a fan of Clark's sporting an Orioles hat. And given that she's an Iowa native and Indianapolis (where she plays for the Fever) doesn't have a baseball team, perhaps she has fully embraced the Orioles' franchise and is now a fan.
Regardless, Clark and Ripken Jr.'s meeting just added to the magic that was present at Camden Yards on September 6.