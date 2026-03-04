Orioles Decide on Tyler Wells' Role to Start the Season

The much-debated question of how the Baltimore Orioles plan to use Tyler Wells has officially been answered.

According to manager Craig Albernaz, the veteran right-hander will come out of the bullpen to start the season. Wells has multiple years of experience as a starter, combining for 43 starts across 2022 and 2023, but has battled elbow injuries and has just seven appearances across the past two seasons.

The Orioles entered the offseason with a focus on addressing the starting rotation, which they began early in acquiring Shane Baz. But up until their signing of Chris Bassitt in February, it still appeared that Wells could find his way into the rotation as a sixth option or a replacement for injury.

After beefing up their starting depth, it's likely that Baltimore made their decision on Wells as he has been getting relief work all spring in one-inning bursts. But now that it has been revealed that reliever Andrew Kittredge is dealing with shoulder inflammation and is looking doubtful for Opening Day, Wells' role in the bullpen became all the more solidified.

Tyler Wells to Pitch Out of the Bullpen in 2026

Wells, 31, is an imposing figure that stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 260 pounds. Despite his size, the right-hander has a fastball that tops out in the lower-90s and instead relies on a near even split of four-seamers and changeups while mixing in a slider, cutter, and occasional curveball. Wells avoids giving free passes and can generate a ton of chase, but traditionally succeeds by attacking batters and throwing early strikes.

Sep 2, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles Tyler Wells (68) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

His advanced pitch mix and experience as a starter could play well as a high-leverage relief option, and his size will offer a unique challenge for hitters when he enters the game. However, it is also easy to picture the Orioles wanting to use Wells as a long reliever given his background, which could help ease him into the new role.

In his media appearance on Wednesday, Albernaz spoke about the various options they have with Wells and how they see him fitting into the bullpen.

"He can pitch leverage. He has the stuff for it, he has the makeup," he said. "But also, he can pitch early in the game, too. Where a high-functioning bullpen can start to form is where you have guys that are Swiss Army knives."

As Albernaz points out, Wells could see himself in a number of different roles this season, and that include more than just as a reliever. Barring any injuries, the Orioles plan to roll out a starting rotation of Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers, Shane Baz, Chris Bassitt, and Dean Kremer. But if Zach Eflin, who is returning from back surgery, is slower to return than expected and there is an injury to this rotation, Wells could see himself called upon to start some games.

Injuries are still a concern for Wells, who had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and underwent a separate UCL surgery in 2024. As a reliever, the Orioles will have the opportunity to take volume of a starter workload off of his plate and begin to work Wells into an every-other-day role in much smaller doses.

As it currently stands, Baltimore has a number of versatile options in the bullpen that can take on a number of roles. Despite the injury to Kittredge, the Orioles will still have Ryan Helsley, Wells, Keegan Akin, and Yennier Canó as reliable arms that could pitch early or late in games depending on need. With Wells' role solidified for now, he'll look to get comfortable in both leverage and long relief roles this spring.

