Orioles Receive Concerning Injury News on Andrew Kittredge

Once again, the Baltimore Orioles face uncertainty in the back end of their bullpen.

Before Wednesday’s Grapefruit League game, Orioles manager Craig Albernaz revealed that right-handed reliever Andrew Kittredge suffered a recent setback and is dealing with right shoulder inflammation. He said there is a “low” probability Kittredge will be ready for Opening Day, adding that the club wants to slow-play his recovery.

Craig Albernaz said #Orioles reliever Andrew Kittredge suffered a recent setback and is experiencing right shoulder inflammation. Labeled his chances of being ready for opening day "low."

Orioles want to slow play Kittredge's recovery and get him back to being Andrew Kittredge



Orioles want to slow play Kittredge’s recovery and get him back to being Andrew Kittredge pic.twitter.com/eD1oflptLB — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 4, 2026

Kittredge, who turns 36 later this month, was one of two key pieces brought in to help fortify the back end of Baltimore’s bullpen during the offseason. He was reacquired from the Chicago Cubs just weeks before the Ryan Helsley signing, returning for his second stint with the club.

Over 31 appearances for the Orioles last season, Kittredge posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 32 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. The former All-Star made 23 appearances for Chicago after being dealt at July’s trade deadline, recording a 3.32 ERA with 32 strikeouts and five saves across 21.2 innings. He finished the year with a career-best 10.9 K/9 rate.

Kittredge struggled in his first and only outing of the spring on Feb. 25, allowing three runs (two earned) while recording just one out on 23 pitches. His sinker averaged 3.4 mph slower than it did last season, according to Statcast, and Albernaz said that was the day the shoulder inflammation crept up.

Craig Albernaz said Andrew Kittredge's shoulder inflammation "creeped up" during his last outing Feb. 25. His sinker was 3.4 mph slower on average than it was last season, according to Statcast.

And now Kittredge may miss opening day:



And now Kittredge may miss opening day: https://t.co/4c5bdHDWa3 — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) March 4, 2026

Without Kittredge, the Orioles’ bullpen competition is wide open. Helsley is set to handle ninth-inning duties in the absence of closer Félix Bautista, who is targeting a late-season return from labrum and rotator cuff surgery. Beyond him, several spots remain up for grabs.

Those competing for jobs include Yennier Canó, Keegan Akin, Rico Garcia, Dietrich Enns and Tyler Wells, who was informed he will be in the bullpen mix rather than the rotation. Barring another addition, Canó and Akin offer the most high-leverage experience.

Canó, who turns 32 next week, has recorded 82 holds over the last three seasons but is aiming to bounce back from a rocky 2025 campaign that saw him finish with a career-worst 5.12 ERA. The 2023 All-Star has been a standout early in camp, abandoning his circle change in favor of a splitter.

Akin, who turns 31 next month, has been dependable over the last two seasons, posting a 3.36 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with 156 strikeouts in 142 innings. The six-year veteran stepped into an unfamiliar ninth-inning role after the trade deadline last year, finishing with 16 saves in 22 chances.

