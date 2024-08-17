Can Baltimore Orioles Bounce Back on Saturday from Tough Loss to Red Sox?
The Baltimore Orioles are ready to take on the Boston Red Sox tonight in game three of a four-game set.
In the first game of the series, the Orioles were able to take the win by a final score of 5-1. They ended up falling yesterday in the second game of the series 12-10.
Heading into tonight's game, Baltimore is looking to bounce back and get back into the win column.
Both teams are very talented and both could be playoff teams. The Orioles are clearly playoff bound, but the Red Sox are currently battling for a spot in the AL Wild card. Boston is just 2.5 games out of the Wild Card right now.
Taking the mound for Baltimore tonight will be rookie pitcher and No. 5 overall prospect Cade Povich. He was called up this week specifically for this start.
Povich has started in eight games so far this season, going 1-5 to go along with a 6.27 ERA, a 1.69 WHIP, a 1.1 K/BB ratio, and 37.1 innings pitched. Obviously, his first stint in the big leagues did not go according to plan and he was sent back down to Triple-A.
On the other side of the field, the Red Sox will give the starting nod to 25-year-old Brayan Bello. He has made 22 starts throughout the season with Boston, compiling a 10-5 record, a 4.97 ERA, a 1.44 WHIP, a 2.6 K/BB ratio, and 117.2 innings pitched.
Looking at the pitching matchup, there is a chance that fans could see another shootout like they saw in last night's game.
As can be seen from the last outing, both of these teams have the potential to score big.
Currently, the Orioles have a 72-51 record and are in a hard-fought battle with the New York Yankees at the top of the American League East. Coming into today's game, Baltimore is half a game behind the Yankees.
With just 39 games left in the season, every single one is important if the Orioles want to win the AL East. Hopefully, they'll be able to pick up a big win against a tough opponent tonight.
Make sure to tune in to see if Baltimore can get the job done tonight. First pitch is scheduled to be thrown at 7:05 p.m. EST.