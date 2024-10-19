Can Baltimore Orioles Top Prospects Bring Momentum Back Next Season?
The Baltimore Orioles started last season on top of the world, but that hype quickly died out and turned into dread down the stretch.
Taking a look at the top of the Orioles farm system, there are a couple of names that could serve as an influx of excitement with their debuts.
Young players like Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo made their debuts this year, but neither had the start that anyone had hoped for.
Baltimore could use fast starts from their youngsters this time around if they want to finally make that postseason push.
Samuel Basallo has become one of the most exciting prospects in all of baseball, as well as sitting just behind Coby Mayo in the Orioles pipeline rankings.
Basallo rose up to the Triple-A by the end of last year. Even though he struggled a bit out of the gate at the new level, there is still plenty of excitement around him.
His bat has shown a lot of pop and his defense at first base has gotten better. Despite his late struggles, he still posted a .278/.341/.449 slashing line overall on the year with 19 home runs.
First base wasn't a huge weakness for Baltimore last year, but they can still find a way to get Basallo some at-bats.
Dylan Beavers could be the answer at an actual position of need, the outfield. Beavers saw a bit of regression last year but still has a bit of momentum behind him.
The 23-year-old has flashed the potential to become a 20-20 hitter down the road. He hit 15 home runs and stole 21 bags in 125 games this year.
He's played in all three outfield spots and could be called on if the Orioles continue to struggle there.
There are a couple of young pitchers that could rise through the farm system, but the most exciting would be Juan Nunez. Though he ended his year at High-A, he still carries a potential arrival date of 2025.
Nunez was acquired as a part of the Jorge Lopez trade with the Minnesota Twins back in 2022. He's a flamethrowing relief prospect that had a 2.45 ERA last season with high strikeout numbers.
Baltimore did a ton of work on their bullpen this year but still have some to do to make it postseason worthy.
Nunez has the kind of electric stuff on the mound that could make a difference.