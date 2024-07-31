What New Baltimore Orioles Reliever Means For Future of Bullpen
While the Baltimore Orioles may have missed out on their top relief option at the MLB trade deadline, they still did some work on their bullpen.
A few days before the deadline, Baltimore made a shocking move that added Seranthony Dominguez to their bullpen from the Philadelphia Phillies while swapping outfielders Cristian Pache and Austin Hays.
Then, right before the deadline on Tuesday, the two teams pulled off another move. This time, the Orioles moved right-handed pitching prospects Seth Johnson and Moises Chace in exchange for left-handed reliever Gregory Soto.
Soto, a two-time All-Star, has had an okay season with Philadelphia and offers some closing experience in the past.
This year, the 29-year-old has a 4.08 ERA across 43 appearances. He's a flamethrower, averaging just under 98 MPH on his fastball. When he's not striking batters out, he's getting them to hit ground balls.
It hasn't been a perfect season, though. He doesn't give up very many home runs, but has allowed more hits than he has in years and brought back his struggles with his control after finally improving a year ago.
Now, he's arguably the best lefty available out of the Orioles bullpen giving him plenty of situational use.
Other left-handed hitters are slashing just .204/.307/.296 against him. Righty batters, though, have had a lot of success, slashing .305/.422/.427.
Baltimore isn't exactly picking up in the middle of a a hot streak, though. He's given up four runs in his last 2.1 innings of work, three coming in his last game for the Phillies.
Soto could potentially work into the closing situation for the Orioles, if things with Craig Kimbrel go south in the postseason again.
Kimbrel was looking incredible again for a good stretch of the season, but has begun spiraling over the past few weeks.
In his last five games, he's blown two saves with an ERA of 13.50 with seven earned runs allowed (nine overall). Batters are slashing .333/.464/.667 in that stretch as well.
It's not the first rough run of games of the season, and it's not even the worst. He's bounced back from it before, but it still is likely a big reason that Baltimore wanted to add another closing option.
Soto hasn't been a closer with Philadelphia, but was during his two All-Star season with the Detroit Tigers. He's a career 2.64 ERA pitcher in save situations. While he hasn't done it in a while, at least he's pitching in high-leverage situations before.