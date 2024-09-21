Can the Baltimore Orioles Make a World Series Run From Wild Card Spot?
After a great start to the regular season, the Baltimore Orioles really struggled since the All-Star break.
Despite looking like one of the best teams in baseball for much of the year, the Orioles have not been that same team in the second half of the season. While Baltimore still has a chance to chase down the New York Yankees in the American League East, it seems more likely that they will be a Wild Card team come October.
Even though losing out of the division would be tough for the Orioles, Wild Card teams have been doing well since the MLB changed the format. For Baltimore, they will be trying to forget about what has been a bad second half and right the ship come October.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently spoke about the Orioles’ chances of making a run to the World Series, as it seems like there might be too many things wrong with the team now for that to be a possibility.
“It just feels like there's a lot of "ifs" here. Given that it's uncertain whether the Orioles will spend to keep Burnes beyond this season, it feels like general manager Mike Elias should have been more aggressive in advance of the trade deadline.”
Being below .500 in the second half of the year isn’t an encouraging thing heading into baseball in the fall. The final stretch of the season will be extremely challenging for the Orioles, as they will be facing the Detroit Tigers, New York Yankees, and Minnesota Twins. With all three of those teams being potential playoff teams this year, this is a big stretch of baseball.
While the schedule is tough, it will present Baltimore with a chance to gain some momentum. If things are going to turnaround for the Orioles, they are going to need a few things to change. One of the reasons for Baltimore's struggles is that their bullpen has really struggled. In addition to that, the Orioles lack rotation depth behind Corbin Burnes. While Burnes is capable of being an ace in the postseason, he can’t start every game.
While the pitching isn’t likely going to be the reason that Baltimore competes for a World Series, they do have one of the most talented lineups top to bottom in baseball. If the hitters on the Orioles can get hot, they can certainly overpower other teams. However, they have had some key players in extended slumps and things changing now seems unlikely.