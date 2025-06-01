Charlie Morton Sets New Orioles Record, Continues Resurgence on Mound
For the second straight game, Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Charlie Morton started to look like himself.
In doing so, he set a new franchise record in Sunday's victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Morton’s effort helped Baltimore to its first sweep of the season. But, after two months of awful pitching by the 41-year-old, he’s begun to look like the quality innings-eater he was supposed to be to start the season.
Charlie Morton’s New Orioles Record
Given Morton’s age, anytime he does something notable he's likely to either tie or set an Orioles record. Such was the case on Sunday.
Morton delivered 6.2 innings on Sunday, giving up six hits and one run, along with one walk. He struck out seven White Sox and threw 100 pitches, 66 of which were strikes. It was his second straight quality start.
Notably, the one run that Morton allowed was unearned. And that's what allowed him to set a new franchise mark.
Per MLB.com’s Jake Rill, Morton became the oldest pitcher in Orioles history — since the franchise moved from St. Louis in 1954 — to have a start without allowing an earned run. Mike Cuellar previously held the record. He threw a nine-inning shutout against the Texas Rangers on June 20, 1976, when he was 39 years, 43 days old.
Morton is 41 years, 201 days old.
Morton also won his previous start against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 26. He pitched six innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and two walks while striking out five.
His season numbers still don’t look great. He is 2-7 with a 6.20 ERA in 53.2 inning, with 52 strikeouts and 27 walks. At one point the Orioles moved him to the bullpen after he started his first five games with an ERA above 10.00. But injuries have put him back in the rotation.
Finally, he’s responded. In fact, it appears as if the Orioles’ starting rotation has responded. As MLB.com pointed out, Baltimore has won six of its last eight games, and its starters have a 2.08 ERA in those the games.
It’s the sort of jolt the Orioles need after an awful month of May in which they basically fell out of the American League race and fired manager Brandon Hyde. Baltimore could play its way back into AL Wild Card contention, but the work must start now.
If Morton’s performance — and the past eight games — is any indication, the work may already be underway.