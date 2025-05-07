Orioles Reversing Course, Starting Charlie Morton After Short Bullpen Stint
It has been a rough go of things all around for the Baltimore Orioles, and the same could certainly be said of their veteran pitcher, Charlie Morton.
While the team has played to just a 13-21 record through their first 34 games, sitting last in the American League East and the second-worst mark in the AL as a whole, Morton's performances on the mound have not been much better.
The 41-year-old pitcher has posted a 9.76 ERA across 27 2/3 innings in eight games this season, by far the worst mark of his career. He leads MLB in pitcher losses with six, while also leading the American League in earned runs (30) and walks (21).
Morton's performance out of the rotation was so bad that manager Brandon Hyde decided to move the veteran to the bullpen last week, a role that the pitcher has not filled much throughout his career. Now, just a week later, the team is reversing course with Morton slated to start their Wednesday contest against the Minnesota Twins.
Charlie Morton Put Back in Baltimore Orioles' Rotation
Morton has made two relief appearances this year, though only one came after his official transition to relieving. In that appearance, coming on May 4, Morton allowed two runs, both earned, over one inning of work against the Kansas City Royals.
Now, Hyde needs Morton's services back in the rotation for Wednesday's game. The contest comes just three days after his latest relief outing, and while he only threw 24 pitches, it still could see the veteran making a truncated start.
The Orioles have needed someone to step up in the rotation for quite some time now; the unit holds a 5.75 ERA, ranking 28th in MLB ahead of only the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies. If Morton can figure things out in his start today, it would be a major boon to the unit and their outlook for the rest of the season.