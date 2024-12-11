Cincinnati Reds Reportedly Interested in Orioles Free Agent James McCann
The Baltimore Orioles have already made a few additions to their team this offseason, getting aggressive early in free agency.
Their biggest splash, to this point, was signing outfielder Tyler O’Neill away from the Boston Red Sox, agreeing to a three-year, $49 million deal. He fills their need for a power-hitting, right-handed outfielder and could signal the end of Anthony Santander’s tenure with the franchise.
Another deal they made was with catcher Gary Sanchez, who agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million deal. He provides the team with another right-handed power bat who can fill in as a designated hitter and be the backup to Adley Rutschman.
His addition could spell the end of James McCann with the franchise as well. The Orioles have expressed an interest in bringing him back, but the Sanchez deal likely closes the door on that happening.
According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, the veteran backstop could be taking his talent to the Cincinnati Reds.
The National League Central squad has shown an interest in bringing McCann in to fill their backup catching void behind starter Tyler Stephenson.
He is no longer a full-time starting option at this point in his career, as the veteran recorded a .228/.274/.382 over the last two years in Baltimore. That came out to a wRC+ of 75, which is below average.
Earlier in his career, McCann would make up for whatever he lacked with the bat with his defensive work behind the plate. He was an excellent framer and threw base runners out at an efficient clip.
However, during his time with the Orioles, Statcast rated him as a below-average defender. He remains solid throwing runners out, but his blocking and pitch-framing production have waned.
Despite the underwhelming production, he would be a nice upgrade for the Reds, who don’t currently have any reliable options behind Stephenson. At the very least you know McCann is going to bring toughness and leadership to the team.
If Baltimore is interested in adding another catcher to the mix even after signing Sanchez and doesn’t bring back McCann, other veteran options include Elias Diaz and Yasmani Grandal.