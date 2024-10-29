Could Baltimore Orioles Move On From Key Veteran Players This Offseason?
A lot of the thought process regarding how the Baltimore Orioles are going to attack this offseason centers around who they will add to this roster.
That is understandable considering they are expected to lose their best starting pitcher and slugging right fielder who led the team in home runs and RBI, but there is also a chance they will be moving on from some players as well.
Whether that is through non-tendering contracts or trades, general manager Mike Elias could decide to overhaul the Orioles' roster and get aggressive this winter in search of a long-term winning group.
Two players who might find themselves subject of trade talks again are Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle, especially considering other teams around the league have called regarding their availability in the past.
With this duo still being in arbitration, they will also have get increase in pay next year, which is something to note.
Mullins is projected to earn a contract around $8.4 million, while Mountcastle's projection is around $6 million since he still has another season under club control beyond 2025.
Just shy of $15 million for two players who have played important roles doesn't seem like something Baltimore would move on from, especially with an increase in payroll expected to come, Anthony Santander expected to depart in free agency, and star prospect Coby Mayo still having growing pains.
If the Orioles are looking to be contenders next season, then moving on from Mullins and Mountcastle seems to be counterintuitive, however, Roch Kubatko of MASN isn't ruling out they could be moved.
"... they are not untouchable. I'm expecting them to be on the Opening Day roster, but this isn't a lock," he says.
Mullins seems to be the most likely to return, especially because Baltimore doesn't have a ready-made star outfield prospect ready to take over center field outside of Enrique Bradfield Jr. who is still in Double-A.
Jud Fabian, their 11th-ranked minor leaguer, could be an option based on his strong arm and high ceiling at the plate, but with him only playing 30 Triple-A games last year where he slashed .159/.232/.257, that doesn't suggest he's ready for The Show.
Mountcastle, on the other hand, does have some competition at his position.
Mayo might have struggled during his limited stint in the Majors this past season, but everything he showed in the minors suggests he could be an elite player for the Orioles during his career.
With two years of club control remaining for Mountcastle, Baltimore could use him as a featured part of a trade package to bring in a starting pitcher or a veteran outfielder.
Kubatko thinks both will be back, but there is a chance this duo could also be moved.