Could Baltimore Orioles Move Their Injured Star Into the Closer Role?
When the Baltimore Orioles lost Grayson Rodriguez to a concerning lat injury that has kept him on the shelf since Aug. 7, that was just the latest example of their starting pitching staff being handed another blow.
Already without three of their Opening Day starters for the rest of the year, losing the former top prospect was major cause for concern, especially when considering he was lost for months of action with a similar injury in the past that delayed his MLB debut.
So far, the updates have been positive as he's been throwing at 90 feet, a good sign he could be making his way back to their rotation soon.
However, there is fear he won't have enough time to build up his arm to be an effective starting pitcher during the final month of the season and into the playoffs, whenever he returns.
Because of that, there has been some thought the Orioles could look to transition him into a bullpen role, even potentially converting him into being their closer.
Insider Roch Kubatko of MASN answered that question in his recent mailbag article, and while he did say it could be an option if it comes down to that, he doesn't think Baltimore will ultimately make that decision.
"You aren't the only one to have this thought and it does intrigue. The rotation needs Rodriguez and building him up is part of the process leading to his reinstatement from the injured list. That's why it's going to take this long. But it isn't the worst idea," he responded.
On the surface, the possibility of Rodriguez coming out of the bullpen in a situation where he would only be required if they are leading doesn't make a whole lot of sense.
Starting pitching is the most important thing when it comes to teams winning a World Series title, one of the reasons why the Orioles went out and landed Corbin Burnes in the first place.
Not using one of their best starting pitchers as a starting pitcher would be backwards.
But if there is concern that Rodriguez won't be effective, then turning him into a reliever, or even the closer, would allow them to utilize his skill set to help this team in whatever way they need.
Still, it's not likely this occurs.
The hope is Rodriguez continues to progress and is able to come back to make some starts before Baltimore begins playing postseason baseball.
When Zach Eflin returns from his own stint on the injured list, and if their young star also is able to get healthy in time, then the Orioles will have a very solid top three in Burnes, Rodriguez and Eflin during the playoffs.