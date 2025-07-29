Could Orioles trade Charlie Morton to the Cubs?
As the trade deadline quickly approaches for the Baltimore Orioles, the team will likely remain aggressive in trying to sell off some of their veteran assets.
It has been an extremely disappointing season for the Orioles, who are in last place in the American League East despite expectations being high coming into the year. Injuries and poor performance from the starting rotation has led to Baltimore digging themselves into too deep a hole to recover.
No team in the AL had won as many games as the Orioles over the past two seasons, but 2025 has been a step in the wrong direction.
With the recent trade of Gregory Soto to the New York Mets, it is a clear indication that the team is going to be moving veterans on expiring deals. Despite his struggles to start the year, one pitcher who suddenly has value at the trade deadline for Baltimore is veteran right-hander Charlie Morton.
With plenty of contenders seeking help in the rotation, here is a trade proposal that would send the right-hander to the Chicago Cubs for a pitching prospect.
Orioles Receive: Drew Gray
Cubs Receive: Charlie Morton
To begin the campaign, there was arguably no pitcher in baseball who was worse than Morton. However, he has turned his season around quite a bit since then; after posting a 9.28 ERA in April, the 41-year-old improved in May with an ERA of 3.98, and found his groove in June by totaling a 2.98 ERA.
While the overall numbers still aren’t great after the horrific start, Morton has been much better of late, and with a plethora of experience, he should be able to help a contender.
In terms of the return from the Cubs, Morton won’t be garnering a top prospect by any means from Chicago, but the Orioles could seek to continue to build some depth in their organization.
Left-hander Drew Gray is currently ranked as the 27th best prospect in the Cubs' system by MLB.com, and there is a lot to like about the 21-year-old. With three strong pitches already in his arsenal, the southpaw could end up being a solid prospect if he can work on his control a bit in the minors.
Overall, considering how bad a start to the year Morton got off to, getting a top 30 prospect in return for the veteran would be a solid haul.