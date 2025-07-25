Orioles Trade Gregory Soto To Mets in Exchange for Minor League Arms
The second domino of the Baltimore Orioles' trade deadline has now fallen.
As first reported by Andy Martino of SNY, the Orioles traded Gregory Soto to the New York Mets in exchange for minor league pitchers Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster.
Soto, who was acquired ahead of last year's deadline from the Philadelphia Phillies, had a bounce back season with Baltimore this year by posting a 3.96 ERA and ERA+ right below the league average of 100 across his 45 outings, striking out 44 batters in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
He is now the second Orioles reliever to get traded, with Bryan Baker going to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in exchange for the 37th overall pick in this year's draft that turned into the selection of high school player Slater de Brun.
The Mets were long-rumored to be searching for bullpen arms, and they got one they are familiar with from his time pitching for the Phillies.
Baltimore did well on the surface with this deal.
Aracena was New York's No. 19-ranked prospect, and at 20 years old, he's posted a 2.38 ERA across 17 outings (eight starts) at the Single-A level this season, striking out 84 batters in 64 1/3 innings of work with 35 walks.
Foster, although not in the Mets' top 30, is someone who has impressed during his minor league career with a 3.78 ERA across 66 outings (26 starts), reaching Triple-A this year for the first time. He has struggled at that level, giving up seven earned runs in 3 2/3 innings across his two appearances, but he's dominated Double-A to the tune of a 1.01 ERA in 19 outings.
The Orioles need as many arms as possible, so flipping Soto for two intriguing pitchers is a good start to what is expected to be a busy deadline period.
