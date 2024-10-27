Division Rivals Could Play Games in Baltimore Orioles Facility Next Season
There hasn't been a more active team since the 2024 season ended than the Baltimore Orioles who have already made changes to their coaching staff, head trainer, and advance scouting department after another disappointing end to the playoffs.
There is no indication from insiders close to the team that suggests anyone was pushed out because of these results, but it's clear the organization is interested in looking at all options when it comes to ensuring the Orioles can contend for a World Series championship going forward.
One thing that should be a huge boost to Baltimore is having new ownership.
With David Rubenstein purchasing the franchise, the hope is the local billionaire will put more money into the franchise so they can better compete from a financial standpoint with the big market teams in their division like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays.
Who the Orioles have mirrored during the early part of general manager Mike Elias's tenure is the Tampa Bay Rays, a small market organization who has relied on elite development and scouting to create a competitive roster.
That's why it's so ironic they might have to face the Rays in their own Spring Training facility next season.
The tragic circumstances surrounding Hurricane Milton has caused immense damage to the Tampa Bay area that was not limited to Tropicana Field, and based on the viability of playing there being in doubt, Major League Baseball and the Rays are looking for alternatives.
Commissioner Rob Manfred has stated he would like them to stay in the Tampa area, and one of the possible temporary options is Baltimore's spring training facility.
"Most of those ballpark options host minor league teams after spring training ends, which could prompt significant adjustments to minor league team schedules. One way around that would be to play at the Orioles' spring training site in Sarasota, which does not have a minor league team. Sarasota and St. Petersburg are about 40 miles apart," writes Curt Anderson of The Baltimore Sun.
That would certainly be an interesting development for these AL East rivals.
There is no word yet on if that is something that will actually happen since the Rays are still assessing the damage that was done to their home ballpark, but there is a chance the Orioles will be playing division road games in their own facility next year.