Orioles ex-manager admits 'silver lining' about Baltimore firing
The Baltimore Orioles turned a lot of heads when it came out that they had fired manager Brandon Hyde on May 17 of this year.
Baltimore was off to a brutal start to the season at that point (they had a 15-28 record). However, the fact that Hyde brought the team to two consecutive postseason appearances in the two seasons prior (which, admittedly, didn't result in a single playoff win) and he won the 2023 AL Manager of the Year award had some convinced that he wasn't on the hot seat, despite his club's struggles.
Ultimately, that proved to not be the case, and now Hyde is without a job for the time being.
Brandon Hyde Opens Up About Baltimore Orioles Firing
Hyde was interviewed by Bob Nightengale of USA Today for an article that was published on September 7. And Hyde got candid about losing his job as the Orioles' manager.
“I wasn’t expecting to be let go, I really wasn’t," Hyde said in the article. "But we couldn’t have played any worse. We were pretty banged up. Our starting rotation was ranked 30th in baseball. Our offense was 28th. Just everything went wrong."
He later added, “That was one of the hardest things, packing up my office. There was six-plus years of memories. We built such a personal relationship with that group. We had gone through so much together. Then, it was all gone."
When Hyde was asked whether he ever watched the Orioles on TV since getting fired, he said, “I tried to watch them, but it was pretty painful. I’d turn it on for a little bit, but then I’d turn the channel. It was really hard to watch, but I had so much invested in those guys, and I still care."
However, it wasn't all painful feelings for Hyde. He also opened up about getting to watch his kids play sports, which wasn't something he was as present for when managing the Orioles.
“You have a lot of feelings when you get let go," Hyde said, “but to watch [my kids] play, that was enjoyable. It’s a strange feeling being home, but that was the silver lining."
Ultimately, Hyde seems thankful for his time in Baltimore's organization, as he added, “I feel more motivated than ever right now. When something like this happens, a lot of reflecting goes on. I’m proud of what we accomplished with the payroll we were playing against and the success we had. Managing in the AL East definitely prepares you for anything. I’m glad I did that for six-plus years in that division.
“I feel incredibly prepared for whatever comes next," he concluded.
It will be interesting to see whether the Orioles front office sticks with Tony Mansolino (who became interim manager amid Hyde's firing) or finds someone else to coach the team this offseason.