Ex-Orioles' fan favorite viewed as candidate for Padres managerial opening
The Baltimore Orioles are looking for a new manager ahead of the 2026 season and they might be competing with the San Diego Padres for one potential candidate.
Former Orioles fan favorite utility man Ryan Flaherty is being viewed as a name to watch for the Padres' fresh managerial opening after Mike Shildt retired from the role on Monday.
Flaherty played for the Orioles from 2012-2017, where the club made the postseason a total of three times during this span.
The 39-year-old was a scout and development coach for the Padres from 2020-2022 before getting promoted to bench coach in 2023. Flaherty served in the same role with the Chicago Cubs the last two seasons under manager Craig Counsell.
Flaherty is expected to be a hot name this offseason as a potential first time managerial candidate and he could be an option for both San Diego and Baltimore.
If the Orioles decide to move on from interim manager Tony Mansolino and opt to go the route of a first-time skipper, Flaherty could make sense to get a shot in Baltimore.
Why Flaherty might be unrealistic
Flaherty will likely be a candidate for the Orioles in the very least. However, it might not be a realistic hire for president of baseball operations Mike Elias.
If the Orioles are going to take a risk with an inexperienced manager, they might as well make Mansolino their permanent skipper. After Brandon Hyde got fired as a result of a 15-28 start to the 2025 season, Mansolino led the ballclub to a 60-59 record the rest of the way.
Mansolino did a solid job with an injured Orioles team last year and unless Elias and co. land an experienced name, the former deserves a chance.
But the Orioles have a strong young core of position players, which is why they might want a manager who has experience under his belt.
Elias noted in his end of the season press conference that experience will definitely play a factor in the team's search. Although it's not a mandatory prerequisite, it'd be an "attractive feature" in a candidate, per Elias.
“In our particular situation, I think [experience] will definitely carry a lot of weight. But if you look at history, it is not a requisite for managerial success and it's not necessary and nor does it guarantee success,” Elias said.
“It'll all be weighed in the portfolio of the candidate and there are other perceived strengths and areas of lacking. We'll just look at the whole picture and the person and try to decide who's best for us right now.
"But you know, experience would definitely be an attractive feature by and large."
So, expect Flaherty to get an interview with the Orioles and Padres. That being said, he's probably more realistic for San Diego than Baltimore.