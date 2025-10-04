Mike Elias reveals 'attractive feature' for next Orioles manager
The Baltimore Orioles' managerial search suffered a blow on October 3, when it was announced that the Texas Rangers had hired 2023 NL Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker to lead their team for the 2026 season.
Insiders had suggested Schumaker as a potential option to be the Orioles' next manager if they decided to move on from Tony Mansolino, who took over for former manager Brandon Hyde about six weeks into the 2025 campaign. However, there are still plenty of compelling candidates for this prized job in Baltimore, and Mike Elias should have no problem finding prominent names who have an interest in the role.
One of the most fascinating debates when it comes to MLB managers is how much experience weighs into a coach's success. Whenever a franchise is seeking a new manager, the decision typically comes down to whether the front office prefers a guy with experience running an MLB team or somebody with less (or no experience) but who retired more recently.
A great example of this is with the Orioles' AL East rival, the New York Yankees. When they hired former player Aaron Boone to be their next manager in 2018, he had zero managerial experience. But New York's front office felt like he could connect with his roster on a different level compared to an older guy with more MLB wins under his belt, given that his playing career ended less than a decade prior to them hiring him.
Mike Elias Explains How Much Experience Matters for Next Orioles Manager
In other words, Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias might have to decide between experience and relatability for his team's next manager. And he got clear when speaking about how much experience matters to him in this search, which was conveyed in an October 4 article from MASN's Roch Kubatko.
“In our particular situation, I think [experience] will definitely carry a lot of weight. But if you look at history, it is not a requisite for managerial success and it's not necessary and nor does it guarantee success,” Elias said.
He then added, “It'll all be weighed in the portfolio of the candidate and there are other perceived strengths and areas of lacking. We'll just look at the whole picture and the person and try to decide who's best for us right now.
"But you know, experience would definitely be an attractive feature by and large," Elias concluded.
Former Chicago Cubs manager David Ross has also been linked to the vacant Orioles manager role, and he would seem to check several boxes for Elias.