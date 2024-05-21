Former Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Posts Hilarious Sign in Their Visiting Dugout
The Baltimore Orioles underwent a facelift this offseason when they aggressively traded for Corbin Burnes to come in and be their ace as they pursue a deeper run in the playoffs than what occurred last year.
After winning 101 games, there were major expectations placed upon this young team to exceed that. Many analysts weren't sure if they could accomplish a better record, but so far, they're on pace to reach and surpass what took place in 2023.
But, with the upgraded rotation, the Orioles had to say goodbye to one of their veteran starters they brought in who performed well for them.
Kyle Gibson was signed on a one-year, $10 million deal last offseason and had his career-high in starts (33), while throwing 192 innings on the backend of their rotation and being a veteran presence in the young clubhouse.
He was part of the magic that Baltimore had and knows all too well about their new home run celebration where they drink water out of a hose.
Now with the St. Louis Cardinals, Gibson had a little fun with his old team by putting up a sign in their dugout prior to the start of the series on Monday.
Manager Brandon Hyde had a bit of fun himself when seeing the sign, telling Jake Rill of MLB.com, "I hope we break the rule like six times today."
While they didn't quite get to the number of six home runs that the skipper was hoping for, Gunnar Henderson did leave the yard in the sixth inning when he blasted a 417-foot three-run homer that continues him on a pace that could earn him AL MVP honors to accomplish a rare feat not done since Cal Ripken Jr.
Unfortunately, it was the Cardinals who got the last laugh as they held onto a 6-3 win.
Gibson is schedule to face his former team in the finale on Wednesday, giving both parties time to reminence on the past season together.
"Watching young players be comfortable and really come into who they are on the field, and off the field, is something that I'll remember from that team. Just being able to watch -- not watch them grow up, because then I kind of play into this grandfather-, father-figure role that they had me in. Watching them have that success for the first sustained time at that level was something that was pretty special," the veteran pitcher said.
The tough thing about sports is sometimes a fan-favorite or one of the most-liked players in the clubhouse is gone the next season because of the pursuit of better talent, or costs, or a number of different reasons that comes from the professional game.
Still, Gibson left his mark.
"And the four days he wasn't pitching, top-five best teammate I've ever been around, of what he was like in the dugout, in the clubhouse, as a leader," Hyde added.
Baltimore is hoping they can get payback on their old teammate by putting plenty of balls into the seats on their way out of town.