Former Orioles Top Outfield Prospect Continues Struggles at MLB Level
There are a lot of reason as to why the Baltimore Orioles are struggling to the extent which they are in the 2025 MLB regular season.
Their pitching staff is the main culprit in the opinion of many, with a starting rotation that has lacked positive production. The offseason additions of Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson have been disastrous thus far.
But, the lineup is not without blame in the team’s 15-24 start that has them in the cellar of the American League East.
Their exciting young core is not producing near the level the team has become accustomed to. Shortstop Gunnar Henderson is knocking off the rust after starting the campaign on the injured list, but no one else is following suit.
The team’s best hitters have been veterans Cedric Mullins and Ryan O’Hearn.
Several players are in the running as the most disappointing, but leading the way is one of their former top prospects, outfielder Heston Kjerstad.
What Has Led to Heston Kjerstad’s Struggles?
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, he looked like a future star, a foundational piece for the Orioles to build their future contending team around.
For a little while, the biggest obstacle that Kjerstad faced was a logjam in the outfield blocking him from consistent playing time at the Major League level.
Coming into the 2025 season, he had only 147 appearances in the Big Leagues. With Anthony Santander departing in free agency, signing with their AL East rivals the Toronto Blue Jays, playing time was more readily available even with the addition of Tyler O’Neill in free agency.
He would land on the injured list eventually, alongside Colton Cowser, but Kjerstad has been unable to take advantage.
His .206/.243/.330 slash line leaves a lot to be desired. He has a 65 OPS+, which is the lowest amongst players with at least 70 plate appearances this year for the team. A -0.8 WAR is the worst amongst all positional players on the squad.
When taking into account his lack of impact defensively, Kjerstad looks to be a candidate for demotion so that he can try and figure some things out with his game.
This certainly isn’t what the team expected, especially after how well he performed in the minor leagues, earning his promotions.
Still only 26 years old, it is too early for Baltimore to throw the towel in on him. But, if the opportunity to flip him as part of a trade to address another weakness on the roster does present itself, they need to think long and hard about pulling the trigger.