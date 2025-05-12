Insider States Orioles Might Hold Onto Assets at Deadline Even if Struggles Continue
It has been an extremely disappointing start to the season for the Baltimore Orioles, who were a playoff hopeful coming into the year.
For the last two campaigns, no team in the American League has won as many games as the Orioles. This was a franchise that appeared to be on the right path to sustained success thanks to an excellent young core of talent.
However, the team struggled in the second half of last season, with their vaunted lineup not quite performing up to expectations. This resulted in them limping into the playoffs and being eliminated in the AL Wild Card against the Kansas City Royals.
This winter, the front office didn’t do a very good job replacing two of their best players who left in free agency.
Now, a team that had high expectations not only in 2025, but for years to come, is in a bit of a tough spot all of a sudden.
Will the Orioles Become Sellers?
Buster Olney of ESPN (subscription required) recently wrote about the possibility of Baltimore staying pat even if the team continues to struggle due to the American League appearing to be wide open.
“But it's hard to imagine the Orioles surrendering early, given their success of the past two seasons and their roster of young position players. So, they could be a club that is unwilling to part ways with talent at the deadline, even if they have a losing record.”
Coming into the year, the thought of this team being sellers was somewhat laughable. However, that is going to have to be a serious conversation if things don’t turn around quickly.
Even though a good portion of the team is still young and under club control, they do have some players on the final campaign of their deals who could be moved.
A couple of the most notable players who will be free agents at the end of the season are Zach Elfin, Cedric Mullins and Tomoyuki Sugano.
While Eflin has been hurt most of the year, he could be a valuable asset to move. Furthermore, Sugano has also pitched well since coming over from Japan and could be flipped to a contender looking to add some starting rotation depth.
In the lineup, Mullins could be dealt since he has an ability to help a lineup in the outfield.
But what Olney said could certainly come to fruition.
Since the American League is wide open and doesn't seem to have elite teams at the top like, the Orioles could stand pat and hope that everything works out for them down the final stages of the regular season, getting hot like the Detroit Tigers did last year to steal a playoff spot and make a run.
However, that is certainly a risky proposition for a team that is well under .500 at this point.