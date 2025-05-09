Orioles Active Tyler O'Neill off Injured List, Option Coby Mayo Again
It's time for the Baltimore Orioles to start winning if they want to make the playoffs this season.
Things have not gotten off to a good start this year, and much of that has to do with who has missed time in the early going.
Thankfully, the Orioles seemed set to get back some key contributors for their weekend matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.
With Zach Eflin rumored to make his return for a start in the finale on Sunday, Baltimore has also gotten back slugging outfielder Tyler O'Neill by activating him off the injured list, per Roch Kubatko of MASN. They optioned top prospect Coby Mayo to Triple-A Norfolk as the corresponding move.
O'Neill was signed this past winter as the replacement for Anthony Santander.
He announced his presence with a bang on Opening Day, continuing his record-setting home run streak. But since that point, he has been one of the most disappointing players on the roster.
Slashing .215/.284/.385 with two total homers and 10 RBI this year, his OPS+ of 94 combined with his lack of power has left much to be desired.
The former third-round pick hasn't played since April 23, but now that he's back with his neck issue behind him, the hope is he can start turning his season around this weekend.
As for Mayo, the roller coaster continues.
He's the latest star prospect to yo-yo between the Majors and minors, following the path of Colton Cowser, Grayson Rodriguez, Heston Kjerstad and Jackson Holliday before him.
Mayo hasn't done himself a ton of favors when he's gotten an opportunity in The Show.
After going 4-for-41 in 17 games last year, he went 1-for-12 in four contests this season.